Hosts Whitby Town held to goalless draw by high-flyers Ilkeston Town

Whitby Town were held to a goalless draw by Ilkeston Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Both sides were frustrated in front of goal as Whitby Town and Ilkeston Town were held to a goalless draw at the Towbar Express Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Whitby had the better of the first half, while Ilkeston found themselves some presentable opportunities in the second 45 minutes, providing entertainment despite this turning into a scoreless pre-Christmas affair, writes Liam Ryder.

That meant that Gary Liddle's side had to settle for a point in the end, but it will be viewed as a point gained against a side in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division's top four.

The Seasiders looked likelier to break the deadlock in the first half. Thirteen minutes into the contest, Layton Watts met a delivery from the left with a controlled back-heeled effort, but saw it blocked behind by a defender.

Ilkeston worked a free-kick routine well but Shane Bland was able to gather at the end, while Watts saw Matthew Yates off his line and attempted a lobbed effort which didn't come off.

The closest Whitby came to an opener was in the 35th minute, when striker Connor Simpson rattled the crossbar with an opportunistic effort from distance.

Simpson also had a chance three minutes later following a corner, however his header was hooked off the goal-line.

The half ended with Aaron Haswell striking over the bar from the edge of the 18-yard box, wrapping up a positive first half for the Seasiders.

Whitby started well in the early exchanges after the break, with Haswell leaning back on an effort and striking over following some fantastic wing play from Nathan Thomas.

Linden Miekle was sent on for Ilkeston just after the hour as the tide began to turn in their favour at the Towbar Express Stadium.

He firstly struck an effort wide from ranger, before Bland had to react quickly to tip his pile-driver away from danger before the Whitby defence dealt with the follow-up.

The league's top scorer, Thomas Cursons, had been kept relatively quiet, however he came close to putting his side ahead in the 71st minute when he shot wide on the turn, and the forward also gave the home side a scare late on as he hit the target, however Bland was right behind it.

Whitby had a similar chance of their own in stoppage time; Haswell finding the target, but like Cursons at the other end, could only find the hands of goalkeeper Yates.