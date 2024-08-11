Nathan Thomas' brilliant 15th-minute header put Whitby Town ahead against Bamber Bridge. PHOTODS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town suffered opening day frustration following a 2-1 home defeat against Bamber Bridge in the first outing of the 2024-25 NPL Premier season on Saturday.

Nathan Thomas' excellent first half header sent Town ahead at the Towbar Express Stadium before the Blues were reduced to level terms towards the hour mark following Olly Molloy's close-range finish, writes Liam Ryder.

Nathan Haslam's side were dealt a devastating blow in the final 15 minutes as Billy Bould netted a winner for the visitors, resulting in Whitby's poor start to the new campaign.

Whitby made a bright start to proceedings with Thomas floating a cross in towards the back post where Gary Liddle struck for goal. Liddle saw his effort blocked on the line.

Jake Charles is closed down by a Bamber Bridge player. PHOTOS: BRIAN MURFIELD

Just a minute later, Frankie Whelan fired wide from distance before Town broke forwards with pace after Lewis Hawkins picked out Thomas on the left. Thomas played a low ball across goal which was flicked wide by Jake Charles.

The away side created their first chance in the 10th minute as Molloy was played in on goal, only to be denied by Shane Bland who came to the rescue for Whitby, making a strong save when diving to his right.

In the 14th minute, Whitby took the lead. Bland picked out Alfie Doherty who raced in behind the Bamber Bridge defence before then finding Thomas at the back post who headed the ball into the far corner beyond the reach of Nick Michalski.

Whitby could and perhaps should have added a second goal in the 36th minute when Michalski played a ball straight to Thomas who opted to square the ball for Charles rather than shooting. Charles put the ball wide when off balance.

Goalscorer Nathan Thomas is congratulated by his teammates.

At the other end, Liam Brockbank went for goal with a first-time effort for Bamber Bridge with his effort floating narrowly over the crossbar before, on the stroke of half time, Jassem Sukar made a run forwards from defence and slipped the ball into Charles who struck wide with a first time effort.

Brig made a bright start to the second half. Within seconds of the restart, Molloy volleyed the ball over the crossbar after it dropped to him kindly on the edge of the area, before he hit the target ten minutes later, once again from range, but Bland was equal to the shot.

Whitby's first effort of the second half came via Charles who drilled an effort towards the top corner which flew narrowly wide.

But just a minute later, Brig were level when Molloy capitalised on some free space in the area to find the net from close range after both Sukar and Gary Liddle had been pulled out of position.

The hosts on the attack during their opening-day loss.

Town became somewhat sloppy in possession in the second half, with Bould calling Bland into action after the ball broke free in midfield, while Finlay Wallbank rifled an effort wide from a tight angle.

It was Whitby who created the next opening however; Thomas going for goal with a powerful effort which flew over the bar.

However, in the 75th minute, Bridge got themselves in front when Bould found the net, despite a touch from Bland in the Whitby goal.

Whitby responded once again through Thomas who forced Michalski into a save. From the rebound, Charles wasn't quite able to get the intended connection as the ball went wide, condemning the Seasiders to a loss on the opening day.