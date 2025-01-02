Hosts Whitby Town sunk 2-0 by promotion-chasers Stockton Town on New Year’s Day

Whitby Town started 2025 with a 2-0 home loss against Stockton on New Year's Day. Photo by Brian Murfield.

Whitby Town’s two-game unbeaten run was brought to an abrupt end by promotion-chasers Stockton Town at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Liddle's side had gone into the New Year's Day clash in decent form having taken a point off play-off chasing Ilkeston Town and picking up a thrilling 4-3 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division victory at Blyth Spartans on Boxing Day, writes Liam Ryder.

But that momentum was halted on Wednesday with two second-half goals from the Anchors, who are now also pushing for a spot in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the two teams emerged from the tunnel, there was a healthy turnout with a crowd of 826 for the first Blues fixture of 2025.

Whitby Town started 2025 with a 2-0 home loss against Stockton on New Year's Day. Photo by Brian Murfield.

In the seventh minute, Layton Watts picked out Lewis Hawkins from a corner-kick but the midfielder's effort went over the bar, then four minutes later Blues keeper Shane Bland had to be alert to punch the ball off his line following a Stockton corner with the wind swirling around the Towbar Express Stadium.

Nathan Thomas caused problems with an in-swinging free-kick which Stockton just about dealt with, and then the Seasiders were presented with a big chance to go ahead following a spillage from visiting goalkeeper Nathan Harker.

Layton Watts, fresh from netting a brace on Boxing Day, could only find the hands of Harker with a back-heeled effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas saw another effort go astray after being picked out by Adam Gell as half-time approached as he dragged a shot wide from close range.

Whitby Town started 2025 with a 2-0 home loss against Stockton on New Year's Day. Photo by Brian Murfield.

This came just after Gell had been booked following a late clip on Lewis King.

Stephen Walker was denied from the edge of the area when he put a right-footed strike narrowly wide of the post before Louis Stephenson was introduced in place of Aaron Haswell on the hour mark.

An ongoing battle was developing between Gell and Cameron Painter of Stockton, with the latter seeing yellow in the 65th minute following a foul on the Whitby midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 71st minute, the visitors had the ball in the opposite net - Michael Sweet calmly slotting home following Stephen Thompson's cross-shot.

Whitby Town started 2025 with a 2-0 home loss against Stockton on New Year's Day. Photo by Brian Murfield.

Thomas, who was now in a more advanced position following the introduction of Stephenson, got Whitby on the front foot, with the experienced attack-minded player shooting into the hands of Harker.

But things got even worse for Liddle's men three minutes later when veteran Gell was sent off for the second match running after picking up his second yellow card of the match following a foul in midfield.

And the visitors struck a hammer blow when Kevin Hayes found Adam Nicholson - who stroked home through a crowd of bodies to add a second for the away side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Butterworth then came close to adding more gloss to the scoreline as the former Marske United man curled wide, giving Bland further cause for concern.

On what was a difficult afternoon for the Seasiders, they were unable to find a route back into the game.