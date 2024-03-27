Hosts Whitby Town sunk by Bennett’s late strike for FC United of Manchester
Declan McLoughlin's deflected first half finish sent the Red Rebels ahead at the Towbar Express Stadium before the visitors were reduced to level terms on the 82-minute mark following Daniel Rowe's close-range header, writes Liam Ryder.
Nathan Haslam's side, ideally in search of maximum points to keep any hopes of reaching the play-offs alive, were delivered a devastating blow in the final stages of the league encounter as FC United man Aaron Bennett netted a late winner for the visitors.
The hosts began the encounter in bright fashion, with Priestley Griffiths forcing goalkeeper George Murray-Jones into early action and Connor Smith flashing an effort across the face of goal.
Whitby continued their push for a first half breakthrough, with Aaron Haswell's low strike after being picked out by Nathan Thomas drifting narrowly wide of the post before Thomas himself was denied by an acrobatic save from Murray-Jones.
In terms of chances for the visitors Paul Ennis scuffed a shot into the hands of Shane Bland before Dontai Gabidon made a surging run forwards, cutting inside, before once again seeing Bland in his way.
Right on the stroke of half-time, FC United took the lead courtesy of McLoughlin's deflected strike.
After Whitby failed to clear a corner, the ball was recycled towards the far edge of the area. McLoughlin found space to get a shot away before finding the bottom corner with what was, in truth, a tame effort.
The visitors began the second half in positive fashion, getting themselves on the front foot at every opportunity. Whitby, on the other hand, were sloppy in possession in the early exchanges of the second 45 minutes.
Gabidon went close to a second for Neil Reynolds' side, curling an effort wide from range, as Whitby were let off the hook.
Thomas went close to scoring a stunning equaliser as the former EFL winger cut struck a first-time volley towards goal, but he was cruelly denied by the crossbar.
In the 82nd minute, Whitby did get themselves level through captain Rowe. After Connor Smith did brilliantly to keep a move alive, he swung a cross into the bar and Rowe rose highest to power a header home beyond Murray-Jones.
But in the 87th minute, Whitby fell behind once more following Bennett's perfectly placed finish from distance.
Following a quick counter-attack from the visitors, the ball found its way to Bennett who slotted the ball home from around 25 yards into the bottom right-hand corner of Bland's goal.
Whitby were unable to find a late equaliser to ensure that didn't end the game empty handed. New loan signing from Middlesbrough, Ben Beals, came closest to doing so but the defender's close-range effort was prodded over the bar deep into stoppage time.