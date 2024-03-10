Ashley Jackson (far right number 3) scores 93rd minute winner for Gainsborough at Whitby. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

After a contest which the Seasiders shaded overall, the tide turned somewhat in the 69th minute when Whitby midfielder Lewis Hawkins had to leave the pitch due to a hamstring injury, writes Liam Ryder.

And with all substitutions made, this left Nathan Haslam's men having to see out the game with just 10 players.

But despite being a man down, Town did continue to create some openings, only to agonisingly concede in the third minute of stoppage time through former Scarborough Athletic defender Jackson's glancing headed finish.

Gainsborough keeper David Robson blocks Harrison Beeden's shot.

Haslam's side returned to home soil bidding for consecutive victories on the back of a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Matlock Town in midweek.

Town's Stephen Walker and Harrison Beeden both forced defensive action from Gainsborough within the opening minutes as the duo were denied by low blocks.

Declan Howe, who netted twice in the previous weekend's meeting between Whitby and Gainsborough, went close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors after rising from Joe Stacey's cross from the right flank but the Trinity player's header drifted narrowly wide of the post.

Coleby Shepherd created a key opportunity in front of goal for Whitby as the left-back, making his 100th appearance for the Blues, got on the end of a patient move but could only steer the ball into the hands of David Robson in the Trinity goal.

Max Howells is on loan at Whitby from Middlesbrough.

Jacob Gratton, without a goal since the first weekend of February, attempted a speculative effort after cutting inside from the left but the former Rotherham United midfielder's effort curled wide of the post from distance.

The second half was three minutes old when the first chance of it was created.

Whitby continued to push for a breakthrough as Walker could have given Robson something to think about. As it was, he headed the ball over the crossbar following Alfie Doherty's cross.

Junior Mondal, who had been introduced from the bench a minute before Hawkins was unfortunately forced off, went agonisingly close to given ten-man Whitby the lead.

After he made a well-timed run into the area, the attacker was denied by a heroic goal-line clearance from Bailey Conway with Robson beaten.

Robson produced an important stop to prevent Max Howells, signed on loan from Middlesbrough, from breaking the deadlock as the youngster's curling strike was well held by the Gainsborough gloveman.

In the 93rd minute, Town were dealt a devastating blow as Jackson sent the visitors into the lead.