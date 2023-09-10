Hosts Whitby Town sunk by late double from fellow high-flyers Warrington Rylands

A home effort is ruled not to have crossed the line during the 3-1 home loss for Whitby Town against Warrington Rylands. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The powerful forward broke the deadlock after just two minutes before firing home with an emphatic finish after the break, while Rylands sealed the victory with a late goal on the counter attack which was finished off by Baillie, writes Liam Ryder.

Left-back Coleby Shepherd had equalised for the Seasiders early in the second half, but as was the case in the previous home outing against Ashton United, Town couldn't make the most of their opportunities.

The visitors started like a house on fire and created a couple of openings which really could have given Whitby a rough afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Gell in action for Town against Warrington Rylands.

The opening goal came after the Town defence were split wide open by a through ball.

This then allowed Touray to run in on goal and fire past Shane Bland via the post.

Town would then be let off moments later, with Adama Sidibeh being yet another threatening attacking player for Rylands.

The striker forced Bland into a crucial save to keep it at just one goal.

Whitby Town striker Brad Fewster shows his disbelief as he's booked.

After the Seasiders settled down after what could have been a truly disastrous start, Jacob Gratton attempted to register an equaliser, finding space to run into before seeing a low effort blocked.

Real, clear-put chances were few and far between for the remainder of the first half, but Nathan Haslam's side were almost level after 31 minutes when Jerome Greaves' header was adjudged not to have crossed the line.

The half-time break was welcome for Haslam's men and there was clear evidence that the team talk had sparked the Seasiders into life as they started the second 45 minutes the brighter of the two sides.

And with less than ten minutes played of the second half, Shepherd was on hand to lash home an equaliser from distance. Adam Gell's low ball across the box looked to have killed the attack, but Shepherd kept the move alive to smash the ball home, and from that point it looked like there would only be one winner.

Whitby's Jerome Greaves battles for the ball against Rylands.

But with 15 minutes remaining, Touray's second of the afternoon dealt a huge blow to Town who couldn't have given much more in the second half.

The frontman, who had caused problems for Whitby all afternoon, was afforded space at the back post and he took full advantage, finding space to fire home past Bland.

Daniel Rowe struck the post from close range following a set-piece, but Rylands would seal the points as the match headed into stoppage time.

It was Baillie this time after the lively Touray fed him and he took aim from close range, as it turned out to be yet another home outing to forget for Haslam’s Whitby troops.