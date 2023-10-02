News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Hot-shot Dec Richardson nets late winner for West Pier at Edgehill Reserves

West Pier battled for a 4-3 win at Edgehill Reserves in the Scarborough & District Football League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Ben Clark takes on Edgehill Res keeper Harrison McCausland.Ben Clark takes on Edgehill Res keeper Harrison McCausland.
Ben Clark takes on Edgehill Res keeper Harrison McCausland.

Pier took the lead through a fifth-minute own goal, Dec Richardson put a cross across the six-yard box and they put it in for the visitors.

Edgehill’s second string levelled through Tyler Richardson’s quick turn and clean strike from the edge of the box after an error by Max McNiven. Veteran Will Jenkinson made it 2-1 to Pier on 22 minutes with a left-footed shot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pier player-boss Jonny McGough pulled off a stunning save to deny Joseph Nock, but two minutes later Richardson closed down a defender then McGough and the latter’s deflected clearance went in off Richardson into the net.

Kasey Clegg receives a yellow card on his 18th birthday. PHOTOS BY ALEC COULSONKasey Clegg receives a yellow card on his 18th birthday. PHOTOS BY ALEC COULSON
Kasey Clegg receives a yellow card on his 18th birthday. PHOTOS BY ALEC COULSON
Most Popular

A very scrappy game ensued with Harrison McCausland making three or four good saves keeping Edgehill in the game.

Liam Eyre was then fouled by their manager McGough and Kasey Clegg, on his 18th birthday, slotting home the penalty, putting Edgehill in front with 20 minutes to go.

Pier equalised with 10 minutes left through a great Sam Garnett finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the visitors piling on the pressure Edgehill were defending well and throwing themselves at blocks and clearing balls off the line, but with just two minutes left, after good work by Garnett, a neat finish by Richardson secured the win for Pier.

Liam Eyre and William Brown battle for the ball. PHOTOS: ALEC COULSONLiam Eyre and William Brown battle for the ball. PHOTOS: ALEC COULSON
Liam Eyre and William Brown battle for the ball. PHOTOS: ALEC COULSON

Striker Ben Clarke was named man of the match for the victors, while Edgehill Reserves’ star man was the experienced Jamie Gallagher ran close by 17-year-old Harley Burling.

Westover Wasps won 5-2 at AFC Eastfield in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup.

Zac Hansen led the way for Wasps with a hat-trick, while man of the match Jack South and Jack Brown also netted for the visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hosts started well and the score was 3-2 to Westover at the interval, with Brad-Lee Craggs and Cailum Webster on target for Eastfield.

Manager Johnny McGough makes an outstanding save from a Joseph Nock strikeManager Johnny McGough makes an outstanding save from a Joseph Nock strike
Manager Johnny McGough makes an outstanding save from a Joseph Nock strike

Man of the match for Eastfield was keeper Keane McTavey.

Seamer Sports also earned a place in the next round thanks to their 4-2 success at Beckett League newcomers Lealholm Reserves.

Reggie Steels led the way for Seamer with a brace of goals with Sam Ward also notching and Archie Graham netting from the penalty spot.

Jake Hambley and Harry Craggs scored for the home side.

Man of the match for Seamer was Tom Greenwood.

Newby edged to a 2-1 win in their derby cup clash at Scalby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A dominant Scalby went in front in the first half through Callum O’Keefe slotting a great through-ball to Rob Speight, and only two superb saves by Newby keeper Ollie Cooper from Speight and Callum Randerson, stopped the away team doubling their lead.

After the break a backpass from Cameron McDonald meant for Scalby keeper Cam Anderson went to Newby striker Levi Tolliday, who fired the ball home. The tie was set to go to penalties when a clearance hit Newby’s Ashton Peterson on the back and went in to seal the win.

Fin McCulsker was man of the match for Scalby, just in front of Brad Smith and Finlay Marsh, Adam Martin and Tolliday sharing the star man award for Scalby.

Related topics:District Football LeagueScarborough