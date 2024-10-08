Hot-shot Ellis Bath, 16, nets four as Bridlington Rovers Pandas win nine-goal thriller
Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “This was a fantastic result for the lads considering we travelled with a small squad and going behind early on and being on the back foot during the early stages.
"Despite this we managed to get a foothold and went 2-1 up with two well-taken Ellis Bath goals but we ended up conceding right on the stroke of half-time to go in 2-2.
"We re-grouped and got our noses in front again with another two goals from Bath.
“This was an outstanding return for a 16-year-old in his first season in senior football.
"But we switched off allowing Robin two poor goals but again took the lead through skipper Alex Staveley.
"We had to defend heroically to keep our lead including a couple of goalmouth scrambles and managed to hold out for a massive three points.”
Bridlington Spa lost 5-3 in a thrilling clash at home to Championship North promotion rivals Market Weighton Town.
Tom Coates scored a brace with Sam Clarke also notching for Spa.
Brid Rovers Reserves lost 4-3 at home to Pocklington Town 2nds in the ERCFA Senior Country Cup, Dawson Snaith, James Langton and Rhys Davey netting for Rovers.
Brid Rovers 1903 earned a 4-1 win at South Park Rangers in Division One.
Joe Davies, Jake Tindall, Louis Warley and sub Ryan Swift scored for Rovers.