Hot-shot Harry Green sparkles as Scarborough Athletic beat Rushall 3-0

Man of the match Harry Green celebrates putting Boro 3-0 up against Rushall Olympic on Saturday. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

A fabulous all-round display from Scabrorough Athletic saw them to a 3-0 win against a strong Rushall Olympic side, who played their part in an excellent game on Saturday.

Young winger Harry Green had a hand in all three goals, but there were top performances throughout, keeper Ryan Whitley pulling off a terrific save, the back-four of Michael Duckworth, Kieran Weledji, Bailey Gooda and Alex Brown defended superbly, and winger and Cam Wilson was in great form as Boro looked dangerous whenever they went forward, writes Steve Adamson.

A Lewis Maloney cross was punched off the head of Dom Tear by Rushall keeper Paul White, before Boro went ahead in the 10th minute when Green passed to Alex Purver, who sent a low ball towards Frank Mulhern in the six-yard box, he turned sharply and fired inside the right-hand post.

Rushall reacted well, Ashton Offler’s long ball forward found the pacy Dempsey Arlett-John, who cut in from the left, but Duckworth blocked his shot, then Cameron McWilliams laid off to Sam McLintock, whose fiercely struck volley forced a terrific diving save from Whitley, and Liam McAlinden fired inches past the left-hand post.

Cam Wilson was on top form for the Seadogs on the left wing. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

Green headed a Maloney cross narrowly wide, then dipped a volley just over as both sides took turns to create chances.

Boro skipper Gooda did well to block a Gerry McDonagh shot, then Jaden Charles sent a 20-yard free-kick into the arms of Whitley, before Boro doubled their lead when Mulhern skipped past a tackle and passed out to Green on the right. The lively winger drilled a low shot into the goalmouth, and Dom Tear tapped home at the back post.

Shortly before the interval a long-range Maloney strike was saved by White, and Weledji headed a Maloney corner narrowly wide.

Rushall started the second half brightly, with the skilful Keziah Martin impressing with his surges forward, and they were unlucky not to pull a goal back, when an in-swinging corner on the right from Charles cannoned off the inside of the back post, then McLintock teed up McDonagh who blazed over.

Boro's Dom Tear, right, and Bailey Gooda in action against Rushall.

Boro went 3-0 up with a brilliant solo goal from Green, who battled for possession wide on the right, raced forward, cut inside past his marker into the area, and slotted under keeper White.

Rushall weren’t outclassed, and a long ball forward from McAlinden found Danny King, who glanced his header straight at Whitley, then Hayden Campbell fired at Whitley, but Boro now had a stranglehold in midfield, with Luca Colville, Kieran Glynn, Alex Purver and star man Green all turning on the style.

Tear laid off to Green, who skilfully turned inside the area, but keeper White was down quickly to save at his feet. Richie Bennett headed a Duckworth cross at White, then Bennett hooked a cross into the area, and Gooda’s powerful header forced a great diving save from White.

Late on, Colville fed Weledji, who passed across the area, for Green to tap in at the far post, but an offside flag was quickly raised.

Boro celebrate Dom Tear putting the home side 2-0 up front.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Maloney (Glynn 74), Gooda (c), Weledji, Purver, Tear (Wiles 74), Mulhern (Bennett 74), Green, Wilson (Colville 68)

RUSHALL - White, McWilliams, Charles, Martin, Offler (Bood 68), Cameron(c), McLintock (Campbell 68), McAlinden (McGlinchey 68), McDonagh (Benbow 68), Arlett-John (Pennant), King

REFEREE - Joe Moss

BORO GOALS - Frank Mulhern 10, Dom Tear 31, Harry Green 56]

Boro fans cheer their team on

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 11 (6 on target) RUSHALL 9 (3 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 5 RUSHALL 6

OFFSIDES - BORO 1 RUSHALL 2

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Lewis Maloney, Bailey Gooda

RUSHALL - Sam McLintock, Cameron McWilliams, Luke Benbow

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green

ATTENDANCE - 1,475 (24 away)