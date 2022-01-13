Jake Day powers his way through the Basford United defence Photos by Morgan Exley

Day scored the second goal as Scarborough Athletic defeated Basford on Saturday and then played his part in the 2-1 win at big-spending Buxton on Tuesday night, results that have brought Boro right back into a very tight NPL Premier Division play-off battle.

The former Bridlington Town and Tadcaster striker said: “The whole dressing room was buzzing after Tuesday’s win against Buxton, we are all on the same wavelength at the moment as a squad and it is working very well.

“The win was even sweeter considering the way they beat us 5-1 at their place last month.

“We are flying at the moment and the crowds are also on the up as well which makes a big difference.

“To get almost 1,000 fans to a game on a chilly Tuesday night in January when money is tight for everyone at the moment is brilliant.

“I’m loving it here at Boro. I’m delighted with how it is going since I came back. I wanted to get regular football and the gaffer made it clear I was a big part of his plans.”

Day, who returned to Boro in September, has been impressed by his team-mates in recent matches, including the most recent recruit, winger Cameron Wilson, who came in on loan from Scunthorpe United last week.

Day has been impressed by the form of Cameron Wilson

The Bridlington-based target man added: “Cameron (Wilson) has been an instant success, he had his first training session with us Thursday night, started Saturday and did well and had another good game against Buxton.

“The whole team is very confident at the moment, a lot of that comes from the way the back four and Ryan Whitley are working very hard to keep the goals out.

“The Buxton goal on Tuesday was a great effort but apart from that I cannot remember them getting through very much. At the moment the midfielders and forwards can go and express themselves fully in the knowledge that the back four and Ryan are keeping the goals out.

“Simon Heslop has been excellent for my game recently since he came back into the team as he is constantly shouting instructions at me so I make the right moves.

“I have really enjoyed playing up top with Glynny (Kieran Glynn) in the past two games, while the work-rate of Cameron and Brad Plant on the wings has been key to our success. We have great strength in the squad now, when you look at whoever is coming off the bench they are at the same high level as the starting 11.

“We’ve started to come out of the blocks flying after half-time, whereas before Christmas we seemed to have quiet starts to the second half, Basford was a great example of us stepping it up after the break.”

Buxton gave former Newcastle United defender Ryan Taylor his debut on Tuesday and also had former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest striker Jamie Ward on the bench, but the Bucks were unable to stop an in-form Boro.

Day added: “I played against Taylor earlier this season when he was at Colne, a few people said his legs may have gone at 37 but you could see he’s two or three steps ahead of anyone else on the pitch with that experience at a much higher level.”

The Seadogs are now looking at two away games in the next week, starting with a trip to Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday and at leaders Matlock on Tuesday night.

Day said: “These wins at home against Basford and Buxton mean nothing if we do not get another one at Stalybridge, and then Matlock is another massive game for us on Tuesday.