Junior Mondal celebrates scoring against Chelmsford in the FA Cup. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Junior Mondal has left Whitby Town to take up an offer at a higher level upon the expiry of his contract.

The attacker, who joined for his second spell with the club last summer, played a pivotal part in the Seasiders' run to the FA Cup First Round Proper and will be remembered for his goals particularly against Chelmsford City and Bristol Rovers.

Junior finished the campaign having netted 14 goals in 45 appearances, taking his total for the club to 29 goals in 93 appearances.

A club statement said: “The club would like to thank Junior for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Town will tackle National League side York City in one of four pre-season friendlies confirmed as Nathan Haslam’s team plan their preparations for the 2024-25 Northern Premier League campaign.

The Blues are hosting City on Wednesday July 17 in a pre-season friendly at the TowbarExpress Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).

Town have also confirmed that the annual Mickey Skinner Memorial Trophy will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday July 23 at Guisborough Town's King George V Stadium.

Due to a lack of player availability, last year's match had to be cancelled, however this year the Seasiders will be looking to retain the trophy having claimed a 3-0 victory in the regular pre-season outing two seasons ago at the Towbar Express Stadium.

The two sides did meet once in the 2023/24 campaign as Whitby booked their place in the WOODSmith Construction North Riding Senior Cup final thanks to a penalty shootout victory at Guisborough.

The Seasiders will host Northern League Division Two side Billingham Town, now managed by former Blues' defender Jamie Poole, on Tuesday July 9 with kick-off set for 7:30pm.

The last meeting between the two sides came in pre-season prior to the 2018-19 campaign where a 1-1 draw was played out at Bedford Terrace.

The Seasiders' first pre-season outing was confirmed earlier in May.