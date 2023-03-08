Hot-shot O’Hara hits hat-trick as Scarborough Ladies Under-12s book League Cup final spot with 5-1 defeat of York RI

Hot-shot O’Hara hits hat-trick as Scarborough Ladies Under-15s book League Cup final spot with 5-1 defeat of York RI

The home team started brightly and it wasn’t long until a great through-ball from Chloe McArthur gave Scarborough’s leading goalscorer Lacey O’Hara the opportunity to run clear and finish well past the York RI goalkeeper.

The home side continued with the pressure and soon doubled their lead when another ball over the top which Lacey O’Hara collected and netted her second goal of the game.

The Whites then added another two goals in the first half with superb strikes from Anna Donbavand and Eva Hague from long-distance.

These excellent efforts made the half-time score 4-0 to Boro.

In the second half the away team battled to try and get back in the game and did so through a penalty.

Scarborough were a constant threat with good play out wide by McArthur and Sophie Overfield and again their persistence paid off as the ball broke for Lacey O’Hara to fire home a great finish to complete her hat-trick to restore the four-goal lead.

Scarborough produced another all-round great team performance.

Girl of the game was awarded to Molly Lassey for a solid defensive display limiting the visitors to very few chances.