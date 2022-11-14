Hot-shot Rich Tolliday nets four as Valley beat Filey Town Reserves 9-1

Heslerton are pictured before their 3-3- home draw against derby rivals Rillington Rovers

Tyler Duckworth and Tyson Stubbings bagged a brace apiece for Valley, and Rafal Jackow also netted, with Bradley Parkin putting in an impressive performance, writes Keith Sales.

Duncombe Park Reserves slipped to a 3-0 loss at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

The visitors won thanks to goals scored by Kian Stead in the first half, then a brace from man of the match Campbell Barnett sealed the win.

Union Rovers claimed a superb 7-6 penalty shoot-out win against Snainton

Hosts Heslerton and Rillington Rovers fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Blues centre-back Jack Burnett’s stooping header put his side ahead.

On the half-hour mark stand-in goalkeeper Gareth Driver saved Rillington captain Shaun Howden’s penalty, but the visitors did find the net minutes later through a fine free-kick from James Sawdon.

Heslerton regained the lead through Jack Pinder’s brilliant 20-yard free-kick.

The hosts’ lead would be short-lived though as Rillington levelled again through Gary Walker, then Jack Sawdon finished sublimely to put the visitors into a 3-2 interval lead.

Heslerton dominated the second half and on 65 minutes, Rob Ruston guided his header into the path of Morgan Kendrew whose fine finish was out of reach of the keeper and inside the far post.

Man of the Match for the Blues went to 16-year-old Jake Allardice.

In the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy, Bagby & Balk beat visitors Ryedale Sports Club 7-1.

Finlay Lawrence’s 20-yard lobbed backpass put Ryedale ahead in the first minute. Paul Connolly hit a 25-yard free-kick to equalise, then man of the match Connolly’s corner was headed in by Dave Cocks.

On the hour a long shot from Alex Benson made it 3-1 and Dave Gormley set up Connolly to force the ball into the net.

A move involving six Bagby players was then finished off by Reece Windle.

Super-sub Harland Mawhinney’s 25-yard screamer off the post after a back-flick from Windle was the pick of the goals and finally Will Fisher set up brother Henry who cut inside two Ryedale defenders to finish neatly.

Kirkdale United powered to a 5-2 home win against Thornton le Dale, the visitors going ahead early on through Jack Connelly.

United managed to level swiftly through Rob Galtrey, but Hugh Dale soon restored Thornton’s lead.

A superb goal from Galtrey and a long-range effort from Jordan Green made it 3-2, Kirkdale adding a fourth before the interval thanks to Sean Murray’s cool finish.

The hosts wrapped up the win in the second half through Ryan Watson.

Man of the Match winners were Chris Metcalfe (Kirkdale Utd) and Dale (Thornton).

First Division Rosedale won 5-2 at second division Goalsports.

Shawn Spozio set up Alastair Wilkinson and Ryan Hewison respectively to put the visitors 2-0 in front, and a third came from an own goal. Goalsports pulled one back with 16-year-old Brad Cawkwell’s fine goal.

Rosedale then went 4-1 up when Hewison set up Wilkinson to fire home and a fifth came with a second own goal. Goalsports hit a second goal on the counter attack when another 16-year-old, Ronan Ohanrahan, scored.

Man of the Match winners were Ohanrahan (Goalsports) and centre-back Paddy Bernstein (Rosedale).

The Match of the Day saw Union Rovers defeat visitors Snainton 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after the game ended 2-2.The away team took the lead when a great cross by Joe Milner from the left was converted at the back post by Dan Simpson for his first Snainton goal.

The visitors then sat back and Union took advantage to make it 1-1 with Luke Scott’s shot from the edge of the area on 33 minutes. Jamie Allen put Union ahead and the hosts hit the crossbar twice and two goalline clearances before half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half the visitors were level, the same two players combined again with Milner doing well on the left before crossing for Simpson to get his second goal of the game.Snainton dominated for the rest of the game and were very unlucky not to get the winner. George Hirst, Milner and Simpson all came close but it finished 2-2 and the game went to penalties.Union went first and Aiden Blakemore’s spot-kick was well saved by the Snainton keeper, then George Hirst scored for Snainton and Adam Stockell scored for Union.

Sam Cooper scored for Snainton, Ryan Cooper scored for Union, then Union’s keeper Stuart Corner saved Milner’s kick so score now 2-2.

The next four were all scored by Anthony Taylor and Luke Jackson for Union and for Snainton Mike Webster and Rob Holt for the shoot-out to be 4-4 after five penalties each, now to sudden death,

Allen scored for Union as did Liam Mintoft for Snainton, Shaun Ward scored for Union as did Tom Fletcher-Varey for Snainton to make it 6-6, up stepped Union’s James Sturdy to score but Regan Hewitt’s kick was superbly saved by Corner.