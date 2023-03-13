Humber Premier League leaders Pocklington Town 1sts held to 1-1 draw by Hedon Rangers

Tom Scrowston nets Pocklington Town's goal in the 1-1 home draw against Hedon Rangers at The Balk last weekend. PHOTO BY ANDY NELSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Town are a point clear at the top of the table, on 44 points, from Sculcoates Amateurs, who triumphed 3-1 at home to struggling St Marys, writes Rich Bower.

Defending champions Hedon are on 42 points in third spot, with the top three all having six league matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game between Churchill Tyres-sponsored Town and Hedon did not disappoint on Saturday.

Tom Scrowston is congratulated for putting Pocklington Town ahead in their 1-1 draw at home to title rivals Hedon Rangers.

The hosts made a strong start and were awarded a penalty on 10 minutes when Fraser Hansen was brought down but the Hedon keeper guessed right and dived to his left to push away Nathan Walker’s penalty.

In a great advert for the league, Hedon enjoyed a spell of pressure and Pock keeper Sean Minto made a good save to keep things level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town did take the lead on 25 minutes with a close-range Tom Crowston volley, after a setpiece caused problems in the Hedon defence.

But despite this lift, the visitors levelled before the break to see the game finely balanced at the interval.

Despite an end to end second half where Pock created the better chances, neither side were able find the net as defences held firm to ensure that honours were shared.

Pock move into a free week before their next game, away at East Riding Rangers on March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pocklington Town 2nds suffered an off- day as they also drew 1-1 at home, to Rufforth United in the York League first division.

The hosts were unable to overcome the dogged resistance of a Rufforth team that came with 11 men and battled hard to gain a point. Having not played for a couple of weeks,

Town were unable to raise their game as they missed good chances with Tom Knowles the only scorer as Pock saw two points dropped.

Pock will be hoping for better luck this weekend at home to Tockwith, 2pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad