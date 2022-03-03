Scalby U13s slide in against Hunmanby U12s, green kit Photos by Richard Ponter

In a close-fought match, the visitors took the lead and held a 1-0 advantage at half-time.

Scalby continued to battle hard in the second half and nearly equalised with a low strike hitting the post but it was the away team who pushed on and despite impressive defending from Scalby, Hunmanby got a second goal from an impressive long-range strike.

Scalby’s player of the match was Bertie Monkman with a great performance at centre-back with a special mention to Peter Bagley at left-back and Theo Dickinson, who worked tirelessly in the centre of the home side’s midfield.

Scalby’s Under-12s had a better Sunday as they secured a place in the League Cup final thanks to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against league champions Heslerton Under-12s.

Another weekend and another massive game between two brilliant sides, the previous week’s clash seeing Heslerton win the play-off on penalties to scoop the title.

Both teams again gave their all in this game, Heslerton were the better team in the first half and Scalby the second half.

As in the previous week’s game, both teams cancelled each other out and it went to penalties, again. Scalby were the victors this week winning 4-3.