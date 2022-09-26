Ian Laing’s late goal puts Ayton in top spot in Beckett League Division One

Filey's Joe Gage rounds the Snainton keeper

Ayton opened the scoring through Jake Sands, but Snainton equalised before half-time thanks to a Liam Mintoft free-kick, writes Keith Sales.In the 85th minute an Ayton corner was flicked in by their man of the match Ian Laing with a cheeky back heel.

Keeper Tom Poor was the hosts’ man of the match.

Union Rovers are second after a 4-2 win at Kirkby Reserves, while Ryedale SC lost 3-2 at home to Amotherby & Swinton.

Ian Laing scored the winner for Ayton at Snainton

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Valley head the second division with their third win on the bounce, this week’s result being a 7-1 success at Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

The hosts opening the scoring with a spectacular free-kick scored by David Welham, however, Valley soon replied when Rich Tolliday scored after a rebound off the post.

Harry Ward then finished off a fine team move and he netted a second to give the visitors a 3-1 interval lead.

After the break, Valley came out firing with Tolliday netting his second and then Josh Westmoreland scoring after a series of unbelievable saves from the Whitby keeper.

Rafal Jackow then made it 6-1 with a mazy run and finish.

Man of the match Jensen Bradbury completed the scoring with a penalty late on.Filey Town Reserves claimed a superb 3-2 home win against Goldsborough United.