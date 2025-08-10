Impressive Scarborough Athletic edged out by full-timers Kidderminster Harriers on opening day

Boro winger Harry Green on the attack at Kidderminster Harriers. Photo by Zach Forster

Battling Boro began the season with a terrific performance, but slipped to a 1-0 defeat at title favourites Kidderminster on a glorious afternoon in the West Midlands, as they more than matched their full-time opponents, who included six debutants in their starting line-up.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An evenly-contested, high-quality match saw both sides play some lovely football, but the two defences were on top form, and the game was decided by an early goal for the hosts.

Boro began brightly, Dom Tear squared to Richie Bennett, whose shot was blocked by impressive home skipper Jordan Tunnicliffe, then Luca Colville flicked on to the overlapping Kieran Weledji, who raced into the box, but Alex Penny kicked clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the hosts, Dan Mooney had a shot blocked by Jake Hull, before hobbling off injured, and his replacement Zanda Siziba played a ball across the goalmouth from the right, for Reece Devine to slam home at the back post to open the scoring on 12 minutes.

Defender Kieran Weledji in action for the visitors. Photo by Zach Forster

Both sides created numerous chances, but the centre-back pairings, Hull and Will Thornton for Boro, and Tunnicliffe and Emeka Obi for Kiddy, were dominant at the back, winning all the high balls.

Rio Allan had a shot deflected wide by Penny, Tear laid off to Harry Green, whose shot was blocked by Obi, then Bennett flashed a shot wide.

A sliding tackle from Tunnicliffe foiled Allan as he ran onto a Weledji through-ball, and Hull’s header from an Alex Purver corner was scrambled off the line by Joe Foulkes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Kidderminster, Siziba ran through one-on-one with Ryan Whitley, who saved with his legs, Jason Adigun fired over, and Adigun netted from a Devine through-ball, but had strayed offside.

Boro forwards Richie Bennett and Dom Tear plead their case with the referee. Photo by Zach Forster

A fierce 25-yard strike from Adigun was brilliantly tipped over by Whitley, then Alex Brown hooked clear as Siziba burst into the area.

The second half was equally competitive, but again defences were on top, with skipper Thornton outstanding for Boro, and Tear and Alex Brown also starring for Jono Greening’s hard-working side as they absorbed pressure.

Thornton deflected a Siziba shot wide, Whitley gathered a number of crosses into his goalmouth, a Foulkes cross was headed wide by Adigun, and Kurt Willoughby fired into the chest of the Boro keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latter stages Boro created some decent chances, without really testing home keeper Christian Dibble.

Luca Colville on the attack for Athletic. Photo by Zach Forster

A Green cross found Ste Walker, who had two shots blocked in quick succession, the first by Foulkes, and the second by Obi, then a flowing move saw a reverse pass from Colville send Brown racing down the left flank, his ball into the area towards Walker being booted to safety by Devine, and a clever back-heel from Colville found Green, who fired just over.

Late chances for Kiddy saw Thornton tackle Ryley Reynolds as he chased an Amari Morgan-Smith through-ball, and Luke Spokes fizzed a 25-yarder narrowly over.

KIDDERMINSTER - Dibble, Penny (Kandola 74), Devine, Obi, Tunnicliffe (c), Clarke (Spokes 82), Adigun (Reynolds 74), Mooney (Siziba 8), Foulkes, Willoughby (Morgan-Smith 74), Davis, unused subs - G.Walker, Sho-Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Hull, Thornton (c), Purver, Green, Tear, Bennett (S.Walker 63), Allan, Colville, unused subs - Romero, Duckworth, Gibson-Booth, Maloney.

REFEREE - Scott Simpson. GOAL - Reece Devine 12.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - KIDDERMINSTER 9 (4 on target) BORO 9 (1 on target).

CORNERS - KIDDERMINSTER 5 BORO 10.

OFFSIDES - KIDDERMINSTER 2 BORO 3.

YELLOW CARDS - David Davis, Adam Murray (manager) (Kidderminster), Jake Hull, Kieran Weledji, Will Thornton, Alex Purver, Jono Greening (manager) (Boro).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Will Thornton.

ATTENDANCE - 2,733 (120 away).