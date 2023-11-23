In-form Bridlington Town eye more success on the road at Ossett United

It’s five games out of six unbeaten for Bridlington Town now, and they’re showing no signs of stopping as they go into Saturday’s game against Ossett United.

Alex Markham jumping on James Williamson after his goal for Bridlington Town in Saturday's 3-0 home win against Consett. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Another clean sheet, and another convincing victory saw the Seasiders beat play-off hopefuls Consett AFC 3-0 at Queensgate, writes Ben Edwards.

After being so dominant against a side so high in the table, manager Adrian Costello was rightly delighted with his player’s showing, saying it was their “best performance of the season so far”.

It takes Town into a streak of three away games in all competitions, due to the East Riding County FA Senior Cup tie against East Riding Rangers being postponed to Tuesday December 5.

Sandwiched between that cup-tie and the Ossett game is Pontefract Collieries away on Saturday December 2.

It’s quite the opposite for Ossett United, as Saturday’s game will be their third consecutive home match.

A waterlogged pitch postponed the Ramicorns’ game away to Cleethorpes Town on Saturday, meaning their last game was at home against Hebburn Town on November 11.

It can only be assumed that it was an entertaining affair for the neutral, as it finished 4-4, with goals in the 86th, 89th and 93rd minute!

Ossett will host Brighouse Town on Tuesday evening before welcoming Brid to Ingfield.

Town rose two places from 12th after their victory over Consett, to now sit directly in the middle of the 20-team pack in the Northern Premier League East Division. Meanwhile, Ossett United are six points adrift of the Seasiders’ 20, occupying 15th position.

Whilst Brid have played more games (16) than anyone in the division, having points already on the board is crucial.

The trip to Ingfield was Costello’s first as Town manager.

Lewis Dennison, who is the club’s top scorer with six goals this season, opened the scoring.

However, two goals in three minutes from James Walshaw on the brink of half-time ensured the game finished 2-1.

Back at Queensgate, the Seasiders found themselves 2-0 down against Ossett after just nine minutes back in September last year.