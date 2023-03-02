Matt Broadley scored the winner for Bridlington Town at Brighouse Town on Saturday afternoon.

It was a five-goal encounter last Saturday for the Seasiders away to Brighouse Town, writes Ben Edwards.

Adrian Costello made two changes to the starting line-up, with George Harrison making his first start for the club.

Jake Martindale also came in with Andy Norfolk dropping to the bench while Ali Aydemir wasn’t named in the matchday squad.

Lewis Dennison netted from the penalty spot for Brid Town.

Matt Broadley and Tom Algar were also promoted to the bench in place of Jack Yates and Mackenzie Warne.

Harrison immediately impressed, netting the opening goal of the game after 17 minutes, but it took just six minutes for the hosts to pull level.

Spot-kick specialist Lewis Dennison then netted his 10th league goal of the season with a penalty on the stroke of half time.

Brighouse responded well in the second half, however, with Jack Boyle pegging the visitors back yet again just three minutes into the half.

Sub Broadley, who replaced Nick Hutton on the 54-minute mark, netted just 10 minutes after entering the field from a well-worked free-kick.

The Seasiders managed to hold on to their lead for the final half-an-hour to earn a brilliant three points, their second in a row on the road after beating Carlton 4-2.

The victory saw Brid steer further away from the drop zone. Having leapfrogged Brighouse, they now sit 12th place and six points clear of a relegation play-off position.

As for Stockton Town, they occupy second in NPL East, though they are 20 points off Worksop Town - who appear to be running away with the league - despite the Anchors having played an extra two games.

However, it’s been just two wins for Stockton in their last nine fixtures.

They will have to be wary of Hebburn Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels, both of whom are in good form and could go above Stockton if they win games in hand.

The Anchors last two games, away to Dunston and at home against Grantham respectively, both ended in 1-1 draws. Against Grantham, however, Glen Butterworth was dismissed for Stockton, so they will be without him when they travel to the seaside.

The game at The Map Group UK stadium in October saw a convincing 4-0 win for Stockton.

A first-half brace was netted by Michael Roberts, who is the club’s joint top scorer alongside Kevin Hayes with 11 goals so far this season.

However, Roberts hasn’t featured for the club since February 8.

