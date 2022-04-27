Initial ticket information for Scarborough Athletic v Warrington play-off final announced

Boro fans will be able to buy their tickets for the play-off final over the next 48 hours

The play-off final will be an all-ticket and segregated game.

The club said on their website: "Tickets will be available via our online ticket booking platform.

"Priority will be given to Season Ticket holders and Member Shareholders prior to general release.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Purchase windows will be as follows: Season ticket holders: 8pm Wednesday 27th until 4pm Thursday 28th.

"You will receive an email with the purchase link to buy your ticket(s). Details for an in-person drop in will also be shared.

"Member Shareholders: 4pm Thursday 28th until 9pm on the same day. You will receive the purchase link and information via email.

"General sale: 9pm Thursday 28th, the purchase link will be advertised on our website and social media.

Boro v Matlock Town