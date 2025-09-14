Injury-hit Scarborough Athletic crash out of the FA Cup at opening hurdle at Ashton United

Skipper Alex Purver thanks the travelling Boro fans after the cup loss at Ashton United. Photo by Wandering Photography

Injury hit Boro crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle, losing 2-0 at NPL side Ashton United, to end their 7-match unbeaten run, after Jono Greening’s side had dominated possession in the first half, but struggled to break down the home defence.Scarborough Athletic v Ashton United FA Cup

Skipper Will Thornton was unavailable, and Richie Bennett and Jake Hull joined Bill Marshall on the injury list, though Jack Waldron returned in his second loan spell from Sheffield United.

It was Scarborough Athletic’s 50th FA Cup tie, but hopes of emulating last season’s run to the first round proper were ended by Ashton sub Luca Navarro who scored two stunning goals soon after coming on from the bench.

Sunshine at kick-off, was followed by a lengthy torrential downpour during the interval which had spectators running for cover.

Boro lost 2-0 at Ashton United in the FA Cup. Photo by Wandering Photography

The second half was played out on a heavy, sodden pitch, and Ashton’s strong defence stood firm after they had gone 2-0 up.

First-half chances for Boro saw Lewis Maloney, on his 175th appearance, thread a pass forward to Ste Walker in the box, but Sam Baird intercepted, Harry Green skipped past two defenders and squared to Alex Wiles, whose low shot drifted wide, and Luca Colville teed up Dom Tear, who fired into the chest of keeper Jordan Eastham.

Josh Doherty tackled Walker when he burst into the area.

The best move of the half was when Wiles raced 35 yards through the middle and passed out wide to Walker, whose ball into the area was scrambled clear by Luke Burke, then a Colville cross found Walker, whose shot was deflected wide by Baird.

A Boro fan braves the torrential rain during the cup loss at Ashton. Photo by Wandering Photography

The superb Alex Purver surged forward, and was tackled by Callum Rowe as Boro continued to dictate play.

For the hosts, Will Tomlinson blazed over and long-range shots from Mickey O’Neill and Louis White flashed wide.

Despite the awful weather, Boro began the second half well, Colville sent Tear through, but Sean Newton got in a great tackle, a Colville strike was blocked by Burke, and Michael Duckworth sent a fabulous ball towards Tear, whose fierce low shot was saved by the legs of keeper Eastham, then Kieran Weledji, who had a terrific game at centre-back, flicked-on to Wiles, but Eastham dived to smother his shot.

The injured White was replaced by Navarro 10 minutes after the break, and he quickly turned the game in Ashton’s favour, scoring two brilliant goals, the first when he struck a ferocious 25-yard shot into the top right corner past the despairing dive of Ryan Whitley.

Luca Colville on the ball for Boro at Ashton. Photo by Wandering Photography

Boro tried to fight back, Green fired into the chest of Eastham, then Brown crossed from the left, and the ball was cleared to Tear whose shot was held by the keeper.

Ashton doubled their lead with another superb Navarro strike.

A ball from the right dropped to him at the back post, and he volleyed into the bottom left corner.

It was almost 3-0 when an Alex Byrne corner was headed goalwards by Sean Newton, but Whitley tipped onto the bar, then Purver blocked a Tomlinson strike.

Boro piled forward, Brown fired over, Rio Allan drove a free-kick into the arms of Eastham, Callum Rowe blocked a Purver shot, and Green crossed into a crowded goalmouth, the ball evaded the outstretched leg of Weledji, and came back off the base of the post.

ASHTON UTD - Eastham, Burke (c), Doherty, White (Navarro 55), Baird, Byrne, Rowe, Gilchrist (Taylor 88), O’Neill (Denton 89), Tomlinson, Newton, unused subs - Smith, Rutherford.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Colville, Brown, Weledji, Purver (c), Green, Maloney (Waldron 72, Walker (Allan 72), Tear, Wiles, unused sub - Romero.

REFEREE - Lee Hible.

ASHTON GOALS - Luca Navarro 61, 68.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - ASHTON 8 (3 on target) BORO 12 (6 on target).

CORNERS - ASHTON 2 BORO 6.

OFFSIDES - ASHTON 1 BORO 1.

YELLOW CARDS - None.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver.

ATTENDANCE - 440 (c200 away).