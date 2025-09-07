Injury-hit Scarborough Athletic frustrated as hosts Chester snatch injury-time leveller

Rio Allan celebrates putting Scarborough ahead at Chester. Photo by Zach Forster

For the second season in succession, Chester scored in stoppage time against Boro at the Deva Stadium, last season snatching a last gasp 3-2 win, and this time they salvaged a 1-1 draw with an equaliser five minutes into added time.

Boro had led for much of a hard-fought encounter, despite being without midfielder Lewis Maloney due to a sickness bug, then losing key players Jake Hull and Alex Purver through injury in the first half.

Playing into a strong breeze in the first half, Boro made a dream start, as Purver passed to Hull, who launched a terrific ball over the top towards Rio Allan, who raced forward, rounded keeper George Murray-Jones and slammed a left-foot shot from a tight angle, past a defender on the line to open the scoring on nine minutes.

The hosts fought back strongly, but Boro defended stoutly. Ryan Whitley saved shots from Pat Jones and Tom Peers, Hull made two great blocks, and Alex Purver and Alex Brown got in some strong challenges, Luca Colville blocked a shot from Kevin Roberts, and a fierce Fin Shrimpton strike was blocked by Will Thornton.

A couple of Chester players try to halt Luca Colville's progress. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro were hampered by first half injuries to Purver (groin) and Hull (hamstring), with both hobbling off before half-time.

Michael Duckworth came on and slotted in at right-back with Keiran Weledji switching to centre-back alongside skipper Thornton, all three putting in great shifts, with Brown outstanding down the left, and keeper Whitley handling confidently as Boro retained their lead at the interval.

Jono Greening’s side began the second half on top, Allan passed to Ste Walker whose forceful run was ended by a strong tackle from Declan Weeks, a Brown foray forward was halted by a Nathan Woodthorpe tackle, Dom Tear teed up Harry Green, who shot wide, and a fierce Colville shot was blocked by Tom Leak.

Chester then gained the upper hand, dominating possession without ever really looking like scoring.

Rio Allan in action for Boro at Chester. Photo by Zach Forster

Alex Wiles cut out a ball forward towards Shrimpton, and Congolese striker Offrande Zanzala burst forward, but was stopped by a superb Thornton tackle.

Tear flicked on to Allan, who headed at the keeper, then Allan was fouled as he ran forward, with Green firing the free-kick into the wall, and Allan gamely played on, despite carrying an obvious knock, as Boro had used all their outfield subs.

Chester searched for a late leveller, a Iwan Murray shot was deflected wide by Weledji, Whitley held a Dylan Mottley-Henry shot, Brown blocked a Murray strike, and Duckworth closed down Woodthorpe as he looked to shoot, but with the game deep into added time, Mottley-Henry rose to head home from close range to salvage a point for the hosts.

CHESTER - Murray-Jones, Woodthorpe, Weeks (c), Leak, J.Jones (Mottley-Henry 51), Peers (F.Roberts 74), Bainbridge, Zanzala, Shrimpton (Murray 74), P.Jones, K.Roberts, unused subs - Barlow, Kelly-Evans, Woods, Carson.

Luca Colville on the attack for Boro at Chester. Photo by Zach Forster

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Hull (Duckworth 37), Thornton (c), Purver (Wiles 35), Green, Tear, Walker (Bennett 68), Allan, Colville, unused sub - Romero.

REFEREE - Robert Claussen

GOALS - Rio Allan (Boro) 9, Dylan Mottley-Henry (Chester) 90+5.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - CHESTER 16 (5 on target) BORO 7 (2 on target).

Dom Tear on the attack for the Seadogs. Photo by Zach Forster

CORNERS - CHESTER 7 BORO 2.

OFFSIDES - CHESTER 1 BORO 2.

YELLOW CARDS – Declan Weeks, Tom Peers, Tom Leak, Dylan Mottley-Henry, Kevin Roberts, Fin Roberts (Chester), Dom Tear, Kieran Weledji, Richie Bennett (Boro).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Brown

ATTENDANCE - 2,430 (c150 away).