Bridlington Town midfielder Simon Heslop has been sidelined.

Bridlington Town look to pick up another win away from home on Saturday, November 23, when they take on Consett AFC in the Northern Premier League East at the Belle Vue Stadium.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have had five weeks in a row of games on Saturdays and midweek, and as such have accumulated a number of injuries, with Simon Heslop, Josh Barrett, Danny Earl and Tom Allan all sidelined and due to see physio Josh Hairsine this week, writes Ben Edwards.

Most recently, Bridlington have had three home games in the space of seven days. They picked up a disappointing 5-2 defeat against Ossett United, who at the time were bottom of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a great response, however, as the Seasiders beat Heaton Stannington 1-0 just four days later, though it was then a 2-0 midweek defeat against Newton Aycliffe.

Danny Earl has been sidelined through injury for Brid Town recently. Photo by Dom Taylor

Liam Adamson came off the bench for Newton Aycliffe, and his two goals were the difference between the two sides.

Reflecting on the game, Denny Ingram said: “The performance, in large parts, was there. We need to be better in front of goal, more clinical in front of goal.

"It's a hard one to take tonight, it's frustrating, disappointing, because we should've been better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Consett game concludes the busy fixture list as it’s then a week’s break until the next match against Emley AFC.

Away from home, the Seasiders have picked up the majority of their points, having earned 13 on the road out of a total of 20 points so far.

Nicknamed the Steelmen, Consett AFC currently occupy 17th place, with 18 points from as many games.

They picked up a 2-0 win away from home against Brighouse Town last Saturday, a good response from a 6-1 midweek hammering against Dunston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington and Consett faced each other just two months ago at the Mounting Systems Stadium, with the Steelmen picking up a 2-1 victory.

Back in April, the Seasiders travelled to Consett on the final day of last season, requiring a point to guarantee their Northern Premier League status.

They got the job done with a 1-1 draw, whilst Bridlington are also undefeated at Belle Vue since getting promoted to the Northern Premier League, having won 3-2 on the previous two encounters in County Durham.