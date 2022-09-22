Seamer Under-12s, yellow and blue kit, on target during their home match against Heslerton PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

A bright start from Heslerton was undone when Seamer’s Oaklea Bell scored against the run of play, from outside the box.

Heslerton tried to get back into the contest but Seamer added a second as Riley Scott fired home from close-range.

The Heslerton team’s heads dropped and Seamer showed their class to add a couple more goals before the break.

The Heslerton U12s keeper makes a superb save

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A great header from Bobby Owen made it 3-0, then came the goal of the game, a thunderous strike from defender - and player of the match - Isaac Fletcher from out wide.

The second half was a fierce battle with Heslerton trying to get a goal back but failed to convert their chances, as the home keeper Josh Hunter pulled off a string of outstanding saves.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-11s hosted West Pier in the first nine-a-side league game.

Heslerton were slow out of the blocks conceding an early goal, and again just before half time.

Seamer and Heslerton battle it out in midfield

The Hurricanes pushed on in the second half but the visitors scored again. Determination kicked in and a goal from Chester Driver renewed the Hurricanes attack.

Man of the match went to Benji Matson for his hard work on the right wing.

Heslerton Heroes Under-13s took the journey to Sleights.

Heroes struck early with a goal from debutant Anderson Hahn.

Heslerton U12s (blue kit) and Seamer battle it out

The home team almost struck back but keeper Oscar Troop produced a spectacular save.

The Blues added two more goals from Charlie Driver and man of the match Keane Welburn.

The second half saw more of the same from the visitors as goals from Reece Wright, Alf Robinson and Taylor Sims sealed the victory.

Heslerton Under-16s embarked on their final junior football campaign with a home defeat to West Pier Warriors.

The day started badly for the hosts losing their keeper to a horror injury in the warm up however the remaining players battled hard.