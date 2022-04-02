Newlands won 4-2 against Goal Sports

MacAuley put Newlands 1-0 up in the first half, but the the visitors levelled a minute into the second half through Alfie Hutchinson after a flick-on from Kieran Grzesiowski.

The hosts then hit Goal Sports with three goals in as many minutes, MacAuley netting in the 60th, 61st and 62nd minutes.

Jordan Padgham got a goal back for Goal Sports, the hosts being reduced to 10 men after the sending-off of Dan Freer.

Ricky Nock and MacAuley shared the man of the match award for Newlands, with Goal Sports' star man being Billy Bown for a dominating midfield performance in an excellent all-round team display by the visitors.

Division One leaders Edgehill also moved into the League Cup semi-finals with a 10-0 win against Division Two side Newby at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Veteran Dean Craig opened the scoring after one minute, the ball coming off his shin and finding the net.

Sean Exley got his first of five goals after neat play from Kieran Link.

The latter then scored with a lifted finish over the Newby keeper Ollie Cooper after a lovely ball from Lloyd Henderson.

Jamie Patterson and Jake Reeves got a goal each, Exley then got another four including a penalty.

The second half was much tighter, Reuben Staveley scored the only goal to make it 10-0.

Man of match for Edgehill was shared between skipper Patterson and right-back Max Wright.

The Newby man of the match was shared by Sam Hampton, Charlie Sugden-Walshe and keeper Cooper.

James Pinder scored four as Filey Town boosted their chances of winning the Saturday League Division One crown with a 6-3 win at a depleted West Pier.

Town are now only behind leaders Edgehill on goal difference with three games in hand on the pacesetters.

Filey roared into a 4-0 lead by half-time, in the second half Pier man of the match Dec Richardson scored two, one was a thunder bolt into the top corner and Jordan Scott got the other.

West Pier Reserves claimed a 4-0 home win against Edgehill Reserves in Division Two.

Jenkinson then hit the post with a low curling shot, and the Pier pressure paid off on 20 minutes when Mikey Hartnett broke through and scored with a neat left-footed finish.

A long goal-kick from Mikey Pickering then found Hartnett again and he notched a second with a great left foot lob as the hosts went in 2-0 at half-time.

Jenkinson then hit the bar again with a right foot curling shot early in the second half, and the player-manager's persistence paid off when he beat two or three men and fired in a shot which was parried back out in a great save by Edgehill keeper and Jenkinson pounced to volley in the rebound.

With one minute to go Hartnett completed his hat-trick after fine work down the right flank by Sam Garnett.

Jenkinson said: "First of all big thanks to Paddy Parke for refereeing the game,as we wouldn't have been able to play without him.

"The team played very well and Edgehill caused a few problems at 2-0 but overall the better team won on the day,

"Our man of the match was Hartnett with his three goals and it was great to see another clean sheet with stand-in keeper Steve Sheader."