Issy's magnificent seven steers Newlands to 10-3 win against Roscoes

Sunday League report

Rob Whitehead also fired in a brace for the home side, with Tristan Mustoe completing the scoring with a screamer of a 25-yard shot which was the pick of the goals.

Al Wray scored a hat-trick for Roscoes, he pulled it back to 3-1 just before half-time direct from a free-kick, and then scored after the break when the keeper cleared it to him about 40 yards and he chipped it back over him.

Wray completed a hat-trick from the penalty spot after John Price had been fouled.

MacAuley was named as the Newlands man of the match for an excellent exhibition of finishing.

Stand-in player-manager Luke Chambers smacked in both goals as Cayton dug deep for a 2-1 triumph at Valley.

In a keenly-contested game Tyler Beck hit the crossbar in the opening 15 minutes with a counter-attack.

Valley had the better chances in the first half with Christian Bowes making two good saves.

On the stroke of half-time Chambers headed in from a corner

The second half started evenly and Nicko Dunn broke through midfield into the box and squared it to Chambers who put it in the back of the net

With 10 minutes to go Valley pulled a goal back through Harry Ward but it was too little too late for the hosts.

Stand-in boss Chambers said: "Man of the match was the whole team who battled for each other and out there bodies on the line."

Valley manager Ben Kristensen said: "I would like to say that Cayton deserved it. They worked harder than us and fully deserved the win.

"Our man of the match was new signing Taylor Plant who was solid at centre-back and Josh Westmoreland."

Eastfield United roared to a 7-0 home success against Goal Sports.

Luke Kirby netted a first-half hat-trick, including one from the penalty spot, with Jamie Hartley adding a brace, with Kaylum Stingemore and Tyler Hanlon also on target.

Tommy Day impressed with five assists for the hosts.

United player-boss Chris Milburn said: "I can't pick a man of the match as we were faultless in a superb all-round team performance. We were at it from the start and we could have scored more."

Trafalgar romped to a 14-0 win at a weakened Filey Flyers, who started the game with only 10 men.

Mikey Barker led the way with four goals, while Tom Greenwood, Mikey Anderson, Dean Craig and Josh Fergus all scored two goals apiece, with Liam Mancrief and Liam Love also on target for Traf.

Men of the match for Traf were Craig and Anderson who were excellent in midfield.