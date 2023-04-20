Itis Itis Rovers, pictured here after winning the League Cup against West Pier, aim to sign off in style in Friday's League Trophy final.

The League Trophy final, which will kick off at 7pm on Friday at the Flamingo Land Stadium, will be the last-ever game for Rovers as they are folding at the end of this season.Rovers player-manager Mikey Barker said: "Itis Itis Rovers have been going since 2015. I want to thank Curtis Rose for giving me memories that will last me forever, from a North Riding FA Cup to league titles and cup wins.

“I have huge respect for Edgehill and they are a quality side.

"I would like to thank their manager Alec Coulson as well, he has helped me a lot and what he does for local football is fantastic and the town wouldn’t be able to run football without him.”

Edgehill will be looking to add the League Trophy to their league title and County Cup success already this season.

Rovers will be boosted by the return of Luke Jones for the final on Friday night.

Barker said: “We have a strong 16 that have had plenty of rest. Luke (Jones) is back from injury which is a massive boost, and we also have Sam Pickard fit along with Charlie Birley flying back especially for our last game.

"It will be a sad and emotional day regardless of the result and we are dying to sign off in style. I wish all the best to Edgehill and hopefully it will be a cracking game for all to watch.”