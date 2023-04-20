News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Itis Itis Rovers aiming to sign off with second cup final success

League Cup-winners Itis Itis Rovers are hoping to add the Scarborough & District Football League Trophy final to their haul as they aim to sign off with a final win against NRCFA Cup-winners and league champions Edgehill in Friday’s final.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Itis Itis Rovers, pictured here after winning the League Cup against West Pier, aim to sign off in style in Friday's League Trophy final.Itis Itis Rovers, pictured here after winning the League Cup against West Pier, aim to sign off in style in Friday's League Trophy final.
Itis Itis Rovers, pictured here after winning the League Cup against West Pier, aim to sign off in style in Friday's League Trophy final.

The League Trophy final, which will kick off at 7pm on Friday at the Flamingo Land Stadium, will be the last-ever game for Rovers as they are folding at the end of this season.Rovers player-manager Mikey Barker said: "Itis Itis Rovers have been going since 2015. I want to thank Curtis Rose for giving me memories that will last me forever, from a North Riding FA Cup to league titles and cup wins.

“I have huge respect for Edgehill and they are a quality side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would like to thank their manager Alec Coulson as well, he has helped me a lot and what he does for local football is fantastic and the town wouldn’t be able to run football without him.”

Edgehill will be looking to add the League Trophy to their league title and County Cup success already this season.Edgehill will be looking to add the League Trophy to their league title and County Cup success already this season.
Edgehill will be looking to add the League Trophy to their league title and County Cup success already this season.
Most Popular

Rovers will be boosted by the return of Luke Jones for the final on Friday night.

Barker said: “We have a strong 16 that have had plenty of rest. Luke (Jones) is back from injury which is a massive boost, and we also have Sam Pickard fit along with Charlie Birley flying back especially for our last game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It will be a sad and emotional day regardless of the result and we are dying to sign off in style. I wish all the best to Edgehill and hopefully it will be a cracking game for all to watch.”

Admission to the final is £3 and £1 for concessions.

Related topics:LEAGUE CUPScarborough