Jensen Bradbury, yellow and blue kit, scored for Seamer in the 6-0 win against Goal Sports.

Both sides had chances early on, George Wilson's shot looked to have put Scalby in front but the ball got stuck in the mud.

The visitors then took the lead with a header from Neil Forsyth.

Sam Foy then levelled the scores, finishing well after fine work from Zam Deans just before the interval.

The points went to Itis Itis in the second half when Josh Young notched from close range just after the hour mark.

Scalby tried their hardest to get back into it with chances from Rob Speight and man of the match Dan Virr blocked on the goal-line.

Itis Itis boss Curtis Rose said: "We dug deep on a terrible surface,

"Man of the match was Glenn O'Neil with a special mention to stand in keeper Ellis Wilson, who was playing injured."

Seamer Sports surged to a 6-0 win against Goal Sports in Division Two.

It was a dominant start from a very youthful Seamer, comfortable in possession and moved the ball well leading to an early goal when Tyler Myerscough smashed home after good individual work. The lead was soon doubled when Brad Walton tapped in a cross.

Tom Adams made it 3-0 after fooling Goal Sports player-boss Mark Plumpton with a glorious step over. The lead would have been much bigger at the break if not for a hatful of missed chances from Chris Stubbings.

In the second half Seamer continued to dominate again as a lovely switch ball from 16-year-old debutant Harley Adams put Jenson Bradbury through for a neat finish.

Further goals from Lucas Hastie and Stubbings rounded off a very dominant Seamer performance, with the whole team sharing the man of the match award.