Itis Itis Rovers fight back from 2-0 down to win Scarborough Saturday League Cup final against West Pier

Itis Itis Rovers fought back from 2-0 down to win Scarborough Saturday League Cup final against West Pier 4-2 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Pier were on top for the opening half hour, writes Steve Adamson.

Benny Davis had a shot blocked by Nathan Vernon, Dec Richardson clipped the ball over Rovers keeper Jordan Lee, but Callum Gravestock cleared off the goal-line, and veteran Will Jenkinson fired over, before they went ahead in the 10th minute when a left-wing corner was headed out to Sam Garnett, who volleyed into the bottom left-corner.

Sam Pickard went on a mazy dribble past three defenders before being closed down, then Mike Hartnett laid off to Max McNiven, whose shot was saved by keeper Lee.

Rovers had been second best, but Josh Fergus burst forward before being halted by a great tackle from Martin Cooper, and they were then gifted a goal when a defensive mix-up between John Graystone and keeper Brad Atkinson, allowed the pacy Tyler Beck an easy tap-in. Mike Pickering then got in a timely tackle to foil Neil Forsyth, and Josh Petre drive a free kick into the wall, as Rovers ended the first half on top.

Rain began to fall during the interval, and continued throughout the second half, as Rovers started to dominate proceedings.

A superb cross from player-boss Mikey Barker was met by Charlie Birley, who glanced his header off the top of the bar, before they drew level four minutes after the restart, when Pickard was fouled in the area, and Charlie Birley sent keeper Brad Atkinson the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Atkinson saved a shot from Josh Fergus, then did well to hold a swerving cross from Alistair Jennings, while at the other end, Pier striker Richardson went on a couple of good runs, Martin Cooper fired a free-kick into the defensive wall, and Rovers keeper Lee punched clear when Jenkinson challenged for a cross into the box.

On 67 minutes Mike Hartnett received a second yellow and was dismissed, and just four minutes later Rovers took the lead for the first time, when Mikey Barker sent over a free-kick into the area, and Sam Pickard rose to direct a downward header inside the far post.

Both sides contributed to a fabulous game in difficult conditions, and Barker fired narrowly wide, before Rovers sealed the win seven minutes from time, as Brodie Hunter passed forward, Josh Fergus beat the offside trap to race through, and Aaron Holdsworth was unlucky to divert the ball into his own net whilst attempting to clear.

Dec Richardson became the second Pier player to see red for something he said to referee John Chalk as Rovers celebrated their goal.

ITIS ITIS - Lee, Jennings, Gravestock, Vernon, Stanley, Birley, Pickard (capt), Petre, Forsyth, Fergus, Beck subs - Barker, Hunter, Howley, Richardson, Atkinson-Smith.

WEST PIER - Atkinson, Rodgerson, Cooper, Pickering, Graystone, McNiven, Davis, Jenkinson, Garnett (capt), Richardson, Hartnett subs- Milner, Day, Holdsworth, Hillman, Provins.

REFEREE - John Chalk

GOALS - ITIS ITIS - Tyler Beck 36, Charlie Birley 49(pen), Sam Pickard 71, Aaron Holdsworth 83 (og)

WEST PIER - Sam Garnett 10, Olly Milner 31

STEVE COULSON MAN OF MATCH AWARD - Sam Pickard (Itis Itis Rovers)