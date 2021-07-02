"It's Coming Home" - Three Lions band heading to Malton's MeadowFest

Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds

Lead singer of Lightning Seeds, Ian Broudie, said: “Since we first released it back in 1996, Three Lions has been a treasured anthem for football fans across the nation.

"It felt extremely special hearing everyone singing it after the final whistle against Germany in Wembley on Tuesday.”

“A full Wembley crowd singing Three Lions has made us even more excited to get back out there and play gigs to a crowd again.

Meadowfest in Malton

"Meadowfest will be one of our first shows back and we can’t wait to perform there.”

MeadowFest takes place on Saturday July 31.