Jack Mcloughlin hits four as Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development win 13-goal thriller at Tees FC

Whitby Fishermen's Society Development, pictured earlier this season against Saltburn, roared to an 8-5 win at Tees. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development claimed a stunning 8-5 win at Tees FC in the North Riding Football League second division on Saturday.

The visitors got off to a flying start with two goals in the opening 10 minutes before being pegged back to 2-2. The Whitby boys went behind before making it 3-3 by half-time.

Fishermen’s then went 5-3 up before blowing another two-goal lead and it was 5-5 heading into the last 25 minutes. Three more goals saw the Fishermen seal an 8-5 win.

Four goals came from man of the match Jack Mcloughlin, with Ewan Locker, Kieran Wade, Dan Brown and Danny Marson also on target.

Whitby Fishermen's Society drew 1-1 at home to NRFL Division 1 leaders Thirsk Falcons. Photos by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society were pegged back to a 1-1 draw at home by Division One leaders Thirsk Falcons.

It was a scrappy game to start with but it was Fishermen’s who had the first real chance. Brad Dowson couldn’t find the back of the net from five yards after some good play and cross from Josh Linsley.

Fishermen’s had another chance shortly after as Linsley looked to be through on goal but the Thirsk defence recovered well to deny an effort at goal.

After a goalless first half, Fishermen’s started to up the tempo and soon had their reward as striker Jake Faichney managed to weave past two Thirsk defenders and slot his shot home past the keeper.

The game continued to be a tight affair with both teams having half-chances.

In the 77th minute Thirsk found their equaliser after a free kick wasn’t dealt with by Whitby.

Late on Fishermen’s hit the post from a Matthew Sullivan free-kick.

Man of the match for Fishermen’s was Jack Cairns for a solid performance in defence.

Fishburn Park earned a 3-3 draw at Stokesley Sports Club in the Premier Division.

Adam Warrilow hit a double with Nathan Storr also on target, while Joe Crowther was sent off.

Lealholm v Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves and Redcar Athletic Reserves v Staithes Athletic were both postponed.

Lealholm Reserves earned a 3-1 win at Fishburn Park Academy in the Beckett League second division.

The visitors took a first-half lead with a Sam Russell strike.

Sonny McDermott and John Ventress added to the Lealholm tally after the break with Sonny Winspear hitting Fishburn’s only effort.

Third-placed Danby were held to a 1-1 home draw by a below-strength Sinnington.

The hosts went ahead through Rhys Mould in a first half where they should have put the game to bed.

Sinnington, with stand-in keeper Jack Balderson in impressive form, continued to defend the Danby threat, then, with five minutes remaining, the hosts would go down to 10 men after an off-the-ball incident brought a red card to proceedings.

From the resulting free-kick Sinnington’s Luke Clemmit fired home a very unlikely equaliser.