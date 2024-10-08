Jacob Rigden sparkles in Fishburn Park’s 5-2 NRFL Premier Division victory at St Marys

Fishburn Park lose out 1-0 at home to Redcar Town Reserves in the North riding Football League Premier Division. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Fishburn Park, Lealholm and Staithes Athletic all earned superb wins on the road in the North Riding Football League Premier Division on Saturday.

Fishburn Park are back in third place thanks to their 5-2 success at St Marys 1947 Dorman's.

Adam Warrilow led the way for Park with a hat-trick, with Sam Richardson and man of the match Jacob Rigden also on target for the away team.

Staithes moved into second spot behind Boro Rangers U23s thanks to their 2-0 win at Kader.

Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Gary Gilding opened the scoring for Athletic after only 20 minutes and he then doubled the visitors’ lead nine minutes before the half-time interval.

Lealholm battled for a 2-1 win at Guisborough Town Reserves.

Tyler Fawcett put Town in front after 35 minutes, but just before half-time Jake Brunskill levelled for the Tigers.

An own goal after only four minutes of the second half earned all three points for the villagers, whose man of the match was Alfie Best.

Jake Faichney struck a first-half double as Whitby Fishermen's Society won 5-2 at home to Boro Rangers U21 in the North Riding First Division. Cohen Rodgers also notched as the Fishermen led 3-2 at the break, goals from Koby Craig and Brad Dowson in the second half securing the win.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Dev lost 3-1 at Marske United Reserves in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Fishburn Park Academy earned a 2-1 home win against Lealholm Reserves in the Newitts Beckett League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

Rueben Mason and Matthew Thomas grabbed the goals for Park, with Sonny McDermott’s late strike Lealholm’s only reply.

Ben Duell and Ben Watson scored as Goldsborough lost 3-2 at home to Sinnington in the same competition.

Danby moved up to fourth in the Newitts Beckett League second division table after the 5-1 win at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

The Moorlanders player of the day Kyle Clacherty scored twice, with both Ryan Hewison and Jack Spark also amongst the goals.

Nathan Cross scored the hosts’ consolation effort while Lewis Grainge was voted A&S Man of the Match.