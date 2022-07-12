Jake Charles and Luca Colville net doubles as Scarborough Athletic sink Pickering Town 6-0

Early chances saw Will Thornton have a shot blocked on the line following a Ryan Watson corner, Luca Colville sent a 35-yard free kick inches wide, and Jake Charles fired narrowly wide, writes Steve Adamson.

The deadlock was broken on 27 minutes, when Watson had a shot saved, from the rebound Dom Tear's strike was blocked, but Charles slammed in the loose ball from the six-yard line.

Just two minutes later Boro doubled their lead, when Kieran Glynn lofted a ball forward towards Charles, who was through on goal, and slotted neatly past the keeper.

Kieran Weledji had a shot charged down, a Charles header was flicked round the post by the keeper, and Dylan Cogill hooked a shot just over.

The Pikes' best spell was just before the interval, when Wayne Brooksby had a shot blocked by Cogill, then Tom Alngohuro had an effort superbly saved by Boro's trialist keeper.

The second half was one-way traffic, as Boro sprayed the ball around and played some terrific football.

Charles had a shot saved by the keeper's legs, before Luca Colville struck a powerful 25-yard shot to put Boro 3-0 up on 54 minutes.

The Pikes played their part in an entertaining game, and Boro keeper Matt Bancroft made a superb diving save to keep out a shot from one of the trialists.

Colville and Glynn were outstanding in midfield for Boro, and three goals in the last 10 minutes wrapped up the win.

Colville played the ball out to Trialist B on the left, and he raced forward and placed his shot into the far bottom corner to make it 4-0 on 81 minutes.

Michael Coulson and James Cadman both had shots blocked, before the fifth goal arrived on 86 minutes, when a lay-off from Nick Hutton was blasted past the keeper by Coulson.

The impressive Hutton had a strike deflected wide by a defender, and Coulson glanced a header wide from an Ash Jackson cross, before Hutton raced down the right, and passed inside for Colville to rifle home a stunning sixth goal, with almost the last kick of the game.

BORO: Trialist A (Bancroft 46), Weledji (Cadman 46), Burton (Jackson 46), Heslop (Weledji 61), Thornton (Burton 61), Cogill (Glynn 61), Colville, Glynn (Hutton 46), Watson, Charles (Coulson 61), Tear (Trialist B 46)

MAN OF MATCH: Luca Colville