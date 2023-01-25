Jake Charles at the double as Scarborough Athletic march into North Riding FA Senior Cup semi-finals

Ash Jackson shone for Boro in the 4-2 cup win

Manager Jono Greening gave valuable game-time to a few players who hadn’t seen much action recently, while the visitors included several recent signings in their line-up, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro dominated much of the game, creating a succession of chances, as a Ciaran McGuckin strike was deflected wide by Harry Petterson, Jake Charles headed a Kieran Weledji cross over, Danny Greenfield shot straight at keeper Rob Dean, and a Ryan Watson shot was blocked by Matty Crossen.

Charles then glanced a header wide from a Watson cross, and from another Watson cross, Weledji’s close range header produced a fine save from Dean, then a Weledji cross was headed against the bar by Charles.

The returning Jake Charles bagged two goals for Boro in the 4-2 defeat of Thornaby

The deadlock was broken when McGuckin sent a through-ball to the lively Charles, who passed across the goalmouth, for Manny Ilesanmi, on his full debut, to tap in at the far post.

Ilesanmi fired narrowly wide and Watson drove a 30-yard free kick into the wall, before Boro doubled their lead when Charles passed to Ash Jackson, who sent over a cross that was powerfully headed home by McGuckin.

But Thornaby reduced the arrears within 60 seconds, as Joe Smith raced into the box and squared to Gary Mitchell, who slammed his shot past Matt Bancroft.

Jackson had a superb game, and a couple of his long throws caused panic in the Thornaby goalmouth, then Connor Hindson blocked a Kieran Burton shot, and Dan Greenfield’s precise through-ball was met by Charles, who shot inches over the bar.

Ciaran McGuckin scored in a top performance for the Seadogs

Boro went 3-1 up when Watson sent a pass into the area, McGuckin didn’t connect, and the ball fell to Charles, who slotted neatly past Dean.

Thornaby‘s Joe Smith had a shot blocked by Burton, then at the other end Burton headed a Jackson cross against the bar, and a few minutes later McGuckin glanced a shot off the top of the bar.

Lewis Maloney shot wide, then Kieran Glynn laid off to Charles, whose shot forced a diving save from keeper Dean.

Boro made it 4-1 when a fabulous through-ball from Glynn found Charles, who shrugged off his marker and fired past the keeper, then Coulson shot narrowly wide, and Charles and Maloney both blazed over.

Thornaby pulled a goal back when Connor Smith fed Ryan Boyle, who raced into the box, and Bulgarian referee Mollov harshly ruled that Weledji had pushed him in the back, with Tony Verity sending Bancroft the wrong way from the spot.

Boyle then headed wide in the final minute.

BORO: Bancroft, Watson (Maloney 55), Jackson, Heslop, Weledji, Burton, Greenfield, Ilesanmi, Charles, Tear (Glynn 67), McGuckin (Coulson 67)

THORNABY: Dean, Crossen, Priest, Petterson, Verity, Alali, J.Smith, Pickett (Boyle 75), Mitchell (Skull 67), C.Smith, Hindson

REFEREE: Vladimir Moldov

GOALS: BORO - Manny Ilesanmi 25, Ciaran McGuckin 43, Jake Charles 51, 77

THORNABY: Gary Mitchell 44, Tony Verity 83 (pen)

SCARBOROUGH NEWS MAN OF MATCH: Ashley Jackson

SPONSORS MAN OF MATCH: Ciaran McGuckin

