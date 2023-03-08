Jake Charles nets double as Scarborough Athletic edge into North Riding FA Senior Cup final

Jake Charles hit both goals as Scarborough beat Boro Rangers in the NRCFA Senior Cup semi-final.

Jono Greening shuffled his side, with captain for the night Ryan Watson returning after his ankle injury, Will Thornton back after missing the last 12 games, and Simon Heslop also coming in, for his 50th appearance for the club, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro made a sluggish start on a bumpy pitch, as the home side were on top in the early stages.

Watson blocked a shot from Callum Hickman, and keeper Matt Bancroft got down to save a strike from Stuart Rose. Kieran Glynn then burst forward for Boro, but was halted by a great tackle from Steve Keenan.

Simon Heslop was man of the match in the semi-final win for Athletic.

But Boro went ahead when Alex Wiles sent a terrific pass into the goalmouth, and Jake Charles slid in to guide the ball into the net on 21 minutes.

A Danny Greenfield volley was superbly saved by keeper Dan Horner, before Rangers equalised on the half-hour when Hickman fired in a shot that was diverted past Bancroft by Rose.

Greenfield went on a dribble before firing in a shot that was saved by Horner, Ash Jackson blazed over, Glynn back-heeled into the path of Charles, who fired wide, and a shot from Wiles was blocked by Hickman. For the home side, Hickman scuffed a shot wide, and just before the interval Tom Blyth fired over.

Boro dominated possession in the second half, a Watson cross was headed narrowly wide by Greenfield, Wiles volleyed over, and a 25-yard free-kick from Watson forced a diving save from the keeper, while at the other end, Hickman broke clear before curling his shot wide.

A long-range strike from Watson was easily saved by Horner, but Boro regained the lead 12 minutes from time when Watson lofted a cross into the area, and Jake Charles glanced his header past the keeper.

There was late drama at both ends, as Rose surged forward for Rangers, but was halted by a fantastic last-ditch tackle from Kieran Burton, then Hickman volleyed wide of the far post.

Boro almost added a third goal right at the death, when Watson played the ball across the goalmouth to Kieran Weledji, whose close range shot was cleared off the line by Tom Keenan.

Not a great Boro performance, but they got the job done. Simon Heslop was outstanding, with Thornton, Burton and Glynn also turning in good performances.

RANGERS - Horner, S.Keenan, Bell, Lovatt, James, R.Keenan (Williams 82), Lofts (Guy 72), Bligh (T.Keenan 75), Rose, Turner, Hickman

BORO - Bancroft, Weledji, Jackson, Heslop, Thornton, Burton, Wiles (Coulson 65), Watson, Charles, Glynn, Greenfield (Colville 65)

REFEREE - Liam Smith

GOALS - RANGERS - Stuart Rose 30; BORO - Jake Charles 21, 78

YELLOW CARD - RANGERS - Rob Keenan

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Simon Heslop

