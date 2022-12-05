Jake Day brace fires Whitby Town to 3-0 win at fellow strugglers Liversedge?

Nathan Haslam handed a start to Aaron Braithwaite, in place of fellow Grimsby Town loanee Jamie Bramwell, his first full 90 minutes wearing a Whitby kit, writes Liam Ryder.

Well-taken efforts from Day and Beeden sealed the victory for Whitby at the Clayborn Sports Ground, their second win a row, following on from the previous weekend's 1-0 triumph against Atherton.

Town had the better of the early exchanges, with Lewis Hawkins threading a perfectly weighted ball over the top into the path of Day.

The striker's shot was calmly slotted into the bottom corner to give Whitby a sixth minute lead.

Town stopper Shane Bland had little to do throughout the match, though his team mates would continue to keep his opposite number busy at the other end. Porter had to be on hand to tip Braithwaite's deflected long-range effort onto his own crossbar in the 24th minute.

From the resulting corner, Whitby were rewarded for their dominance when their second goal arrive. His well-taken finish found the net after Daniel Rowe's knock-down.

Liversedge had their first couple of openings towards the end of the half but couldn't find a way through before the midway point, the best chance falling to Connor Smyth who lashed an effort into the side netting.

It was a fast start to the second half from Town and in the 63rd minute, Soni Fergus saw his ball into the box acrobatically punched away by Porter, before Griffiths himself struck into the hands of the Liversedge goalkeeper from distance.

And in the final ten minutes, Haslam's charges added further gloss to the scoreline. Their third of the afternoon was scored by Day who rounded Porter before calmly slotting the ball home.

Day could have had a hat-trick with two minutes of normal time to play, and he would have done were it not for the slightest of touches from Porter who diverted the forward's effort narrowly wide.

Town: S Bland, S Fergus, C Shepherd, A Braithwaite, D Rowe (C), H Beeden, L Hawkins, A Haswell (J Bramwell 32), J Day, B Fewster (H Green 70), C Simpson (P Griffiths 59)