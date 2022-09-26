Josh Storr scores the fourth goal for Whitby Fishermen's Society in their 4-0 home success against Marske United Reserves PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The visiting team were reduced to 10 men after only 18 minutes by a straight red card, and Faichney struck to give the Fishermen the advantage at the half-time interval.

A clever finish from Faichney doubled the home side’s lead after the break, and he then headed a third goal in for Fishermen as they wrapped up the three-point haul.

A left-footed shot from Jos Storr then completed the scoring for the Fishermen.

Jake Faichney completed his hat-trick with this header

The Fishermen are back in action in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup second round at Catterick Garrison Football Centre this Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

Division One leaders Lealholm powered to an 8-1 home win against Wolviston Reserves.

Leading goalscorer Carl Gray smashed in four goals for the hosts.

Loui Fergus opened the scoring after only four minutes, with Gray adding a second five minutes later.

Ref Tommy Brown had a busy afternoon, dishing out several yellow cards

Beau Gibson made it 3-0 on 27 minutes and the victory was sealed a minute before the break by Callum Brundle.

Although Morgan Hunter reduced the deficit in the 54th minute, Gray hammered in another three goals in the second half, Marc McCarthy completing the scoring for the village club.

Hot-shot Gray notched her goals in the 56th, 74th and 89th minute, while McCarthy scored in the 80th minute.

Lealholm are in NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup second round action on Saturday at Carperby Rovers.

The pacesetters then return to league action a week later as they play host to fellow promotion-chasers Redcar Town Reserves.

Staithes Athletic kick-started their Premier Division season with a superb 4-3 home win against Boro Rangers Reserves.

Daniel Drazdauskas struck a brace of goals in the first half for Staithes, notching in the 20th and 36th minutes, with Josh Bowes having opened the scoring on 10 minutes.

Jacob Midgley netted the decisive goal in the 71st minute despite a battling performance from the visitors.

Staithes face a tough test on the road at third-placed side Redcar Newmarket this Saturday.

Fishburn Park’s unbeaten start to the top-flight season was ended by their 4-1 defeat at mid-table Redcar Athletic Reserves.

Nathan Storr was on target for the visitors, with Shane Bannister was named as the man of the match for Fishburn.

Park will look to bounce back straight away at home to strugglers Grangetown Boys Club this Saturday.

The following weekend Park will play host to local rivals Staithes Athletic in the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup.