Jake Gallagher hits four as Seamer Sports sink West Pier to book Trophy final spot

John Graystone opened the scoring for Pier at Eastfield.

Man of the match Jake Gallagher smashed in four goals for the villagers, with Reggie Steels and Tom Greenwood also on target for the home side.

John Graystone opened the scoring from a rebound after a Dec Richardson shot. Benny Davis scored two cracking goals on his comeback from injury, Max McNiven notched a superb effort from 20 yards, Aaron White scored a great solo goal and Aaron Holdsworth added a first-half penalty-kick.

Man of the match for Pier was 17-year-old Will Brown.

Eastfield’s star man was Jordan Scott, who hit their only goal.

Man of the match for the home side was Scott, while Ryan Herrington also impressed.

Edgehill suffered a shock 5-3 loss at Seamer Sports on Wednesday night, the leaders’ first league defeat of the season.

Lucas Hastie and Jensen Bradbury scored two goals apiece for a superb Seamer side, an own goal rounding off the scoring.

Seamer boss Jack Adams said: “I cannot name a single player for the man of the match award as everyone deserves a shout out for a quality team performance.”

​Billy Logan netted from the penalty spot for Edgehill, with a Joel Ramm header and a Joe Danby finish completing their scoring.