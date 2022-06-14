Hackett aided the Seasiders to a seventh-place finish last term, predominantly at left-back when called upon. His solitary goal of the season came from the penalty spot as Whitby came from behind to beat Hyde United 2-1 away from home.
He has been rewarded for his performances in the side with a new deal this summer, after Whitby were able to fend off interest from elsewhere.
After coming through the Sunderland Academy, the 22-year-old joined Whitby on a permanent deal last summer having had a lengthy spell on loan at the club during the 2019/20 campaign.
Speaking about the new deal, joint-manager Nathan Haslam told The Whitby Gazette: "I think he did well for us last season but I think there's a lot more in the locker from him, I really do.
"He's acclimatised himself to the level now and an opportunity knocks.
"He's going to smash through pre-season as he's a fit lad and it's about him establishing himself as a first-team starter."