Jake Hackett has signed a new one year deal with Whitby Town

Hackett aided the Seasiders to a seventh-place finish last term, predominantly at left-back when called upon. His solitary goal of the season came from the penalty spot as Whitby came from behind to beat Hyde United 2-1 away from home.

He has been rewarded for his performances in the side with a new deal this summer, after Whitby were able to fend off interest from elsewhere.

After coming through the Sunderland Academy, the 22-year-old joined Whitby on a permanent deal last summer having had a lengthy spell on loan at the club during the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking about the new deal, joint-manager Nathan Haslam told The Whitby Gazette: "I think he did well for us last season but I think there's a lot more in the locker from him, I really do.

"He's acclimatised himself to the level now and an opportunity knocks.