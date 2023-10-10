News you can trust since 1882
Jake Lister fires Bridlington Town Rovers to win at high-flyers North Cave

A Jake Lister hat-trick fired Bridlington Town Rovers to a superb 5-2 win at North Cave in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship on Saturday afternoon.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Football reports. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Football reports. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Archie Brown and Ashton Dowson also netted as Town Rovers ended the title-chasers’ unbeaten start to the season.

Town Rovers play host to second-from-bottom Hedon Rangers Reserves this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Millau were handed the win by their scheduled hosts Haltemprice to keep them top of the Championship.

Millau are due to play host to Langtoft, who have also had a sluggish start to the season, this coming weekend.

A Tom Coates double helped Bridlington Spa to their opening Division One success of the season, as they defeated Beverley Town 3rds at Queensgate.

Olly Brown and Sam Clarke also netted for Spa, who are in East Riding County FA Junior Country Cup action at home to Elvington Harriers.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves lost 3-1 at Hessle Sporting Club Reserves.

The Bridlington Rovers 3rds team head to Gilberdyke Phoenix Reserves this Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 were handed a home walkover win by Brandesburton Reserves in Division Three, and they will host Thorpe Park Rangers this coming Saturday.

Pandas v Hornsea Town Reserves photos & report on pages 38-39