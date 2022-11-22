Jake Sands nets four as Ayton see off Fishburn Park Academy in Harbour Cup

Ayton earned a 6-1 home win against a youthful Fishburn Park Academy team in the Harbour Cup

The first few seconds of the match saw a Park shot saved by Ayton’s stand-in keeper Isaac Sands.

Beckett League Division One high-flyers Ayton took a very early lead after the second minute through Jake Sands. After a few chances missed in the following 20 minutes, Alex Hamilton netted to make it 2-0 to the home side.

After the break, Jake Sands made it three for Ayton with a tidy finish.

Seconds after kick-off the youthful Fishburn side caught Ayton napping and replied with a goal from their man of the match Reuben Mason to reduce the deficit.

Two minutes later, Jake Sands grabbed his hat-trick to make it 4-1.

The hosts showed determination and after a good ball by Nicko Dunn, which was nearly latched onto by Eric Hall, Jake Sands followed in to give him his fourth.

Isaac Sands then made several good saves, closing the opponents down with lightning speed before an individual effort by Rob Bowman put Ayton, who are still unbeaten, 6-1 up.

Newby FC almost performed the great escape in their tie at home to Beckett League side Kirkdale United, coming back from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 before finally losing out by the odd goal in a seven-goal thriller.

Kirkdale started the better passing the ball well, excellent play from Rob Galtrey saw him manage to find Thomas Hepton arriving late in the box, he lashed his left foot at the ball which then hit the post and then the Newby keeper's Oli Cooper’s back to see the away side take the lead.

The away side tasted blood and went on the hunt for a second.

It didn't take them long before arguably the goal of the game was produced.

Excellent wing play from Brandon Carrick beating his man before cutting inside and whipping the ball into the box.

Jordan Green then intelligently guided the ball into the path of Galtrey who lashed it off the bar with the ball again luckily hitting the keeper Cooper before going in to double the visitors’ lead.

Kirkdale kept the pressure on the home side as Galtrey shuffled his way through three defenders before totally selling the keeper before putting the ball on a plate for Hepton who hit the roof of the net to make it 3-0.

Newby bounced back late on in the half starting with a Josh Kelly goal, then a Cal Andrews cross-shot that flew over the keeper to reduce the half-time score to 3-2.

Newby started where they left off in the second half, as Cam MacDonald was put through on goal to slot home the equaliser.

Kirkdale didn't fancy this tie going to penalties. Green played a clever through-ball to Jono Wheeldon who attempted a low cross to Galtrey waiting at the back post, but the cross skewed towards goal and totally caught Cooper off guard and ended up in the net to win the game 4-3.