Matty Bean netted for Heslerton in their 1-1 draw against Ryedale. Photo by Cherie Allardice.

Thornton Dale kick-started their Newitts.com Beckett Football League first division season with a 4-1 home win against newly-promoted Heslerton on Saturday.

Heslerton began brightly in the rain, mustering two early attacks, however the hosts drew first blood through James Sawdon, heading home a Myles Dale free-kick after the ref had spotted a handball.

The Blues would only be behind for 10 minutes before Sam Besau hit an equaliser, connecting sweetly with Jake Allardice’s right wing cross.

Respite would be short-lived for the visitors as Sawdon pounced on a half-cleared ball to put Dale back in front prior to half-time. The second half saw Heslerton trouble Dale keeper Kieran Edmond several times only to be undone by a Morgan Elven goal. Sawdon then scored from the spot to complete his hat-trick.

Rosedale lost 4-1 at home to Kirkdale United.

The visitors leapt into a first-half lead through veteran Sean Murray and Rob Galtrey.

The second half saw United captain Glen Forrester extend the lead from 12 yards, sub Jack Coldbeck scoring a fourth.

In the dying moments Alastair Wilkinson muscled through to grab a consolation.

Amotherby & Swinton saw off visitors Snainton 6-1.

The home scorers were Oliver Towse (2), Josh Towse, George Peirson, Sam Flinton and an own goal, Will Hutchinson notching for Snainton.

In Division Two, Ben Rushworth and Reece Windle hit braces as Bagby & Balk won 6-1 at Amotherby Reserves.

Adam Entwistle hit a double as Goldsborough won 4-2 at home to Goal Sports.

Ben Duell and Ben Watson also netted for the Boro, while Brad Cawkwell and Dragos Dragam were on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Lealholm Reserves stay top after a 2-1 win at home to rivals Sinnington.

Sonny McDermott struck in the opening minute to give the hosts a flying start, Aidan Taylor gave the visitors hope before the interval but the game was decided by Harry Craggs’ 58th-minute winner for Lealholm.

Heslerton Development gained their first-ever point with a 1-1 draw at home to Ryedale.

Matty Bean scored for the hosts, Brody Norton-Hunter replying for Ryedale.

Slingsby edged visitors Ampleforth 6-5, Oliver Dade and Rio Howden grabbing two goals apiece for the hosts.