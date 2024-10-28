​Jason Kennedy named as assistant manager to Whitby Town boss Gary Liddle

Jason Kennedy has been named as Gary Liddle's assistant.

​Whitby Town have appointed Jason Kennedy as Assistant Manager to Gary Liddle.

Born in Roseworth, Stockton, Kennedy enjoyed a fruitful playing career in the professional game.

Starting his career at Middlesbrough, he made his debut for the club in the 2004/05 season, making six appearances in total, while also featuring in Middlesbrough's UEFA Cup run in the season against Litex Lovech, playing the full game.

He joined Livingston on a six-month loan deal in August 2007, before making another loan move in 2008, this time to then-League Two side Darlington.

In May 2009, Kennedy went on sign a permanent deal with Rochdale. He left Spotland having made over 200 appearances for the club during a four-year spell and was part of the 2009/10 promotion winning team.

A switch to Bradford City came in July 2013, Kennedy signed for Bradford City before a loan move back to his former side Rochdale for the second half of the season.

Another League Two move arrived for Kennedy in March 2015 when he completed an initial temporary switch to Carlisle United before penning a permanent deal in May 2015.

Following the expiration of his contract at Brunton Park, Kennedy moved into non-league football, firstly with Hartlepool United and then Spennymoor Town.

The midfielder would go on to enjoy just short of two years with Marske United before their exit from the Northern Premier League which would also mark Kennedy's retirement from playing.

Kennedy will now take his first steps into coaching by becoming Gary Liddle's right-hand man at the Towbar Express Stadium.