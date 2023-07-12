Jerome Greaves hits early treble as Whitby Town romp to 8-0 success against Whitby Fishermen’s Society

Jerome Greaves scores the opening goal for Whitby Town. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Greaves’ early hat-trick set the Blues on their way, putting them 3-0 up with only 13 minutes on the clock, before a Brad Fewster brace coupled with goals from Aaron Haswell and Junior Mondal saw Whitby 7-0 up at the break, writes Paul Connolly.

Fewster completed the scoring - and his hat-trick - from the penalty spot just six minutes into the second half.

It took ten minutes for the Blues to get off the mark, with two of the club’s summer signings linking up. Greaves got on the end of Jacob Gratton’s through ball to finish past Paul Cull.

Whitby Town are challenged by Whitby Fishermen’s Society

And just two minutes later, the former Rotherham United striker had his second, rising highest to head home from Aaron Haswell’s corner kick at the back post.

Greaves completed an early hat-trick only a minute later, lobbing Cull from the edge of the penalty area and extending his side’s lead to 3-0.

Fewster was the next looking to get in on the action for Town, though he could only head onto the roof of the net after Haswell’s dinked ball into the penalty box.

Little under 15 minutes later though, Fewster was on the scoresheet himself, finishing neatly into the bottom corner past Cull.

Brad Fewster nets from the spot

Moments later, Whitby had their fifth through Haswell - who was causing problems for Whitby Fishermen’s Society with his deliveries - who stroked home a low effort across Cull from the edge of the penalty area.

A two-minute double salvo saw Whitby Town extend their lead further with minutes of the first half remaining.

Fewster added the Blues’ sixth on 39 minutes, before Mondal got in on the act curling an effort into the bottom corner after cutting in from the right.

It could’ve been eight before the break, though Fewster couldn’t complete his hat-trick, stabbing the ball wide from close range.

The Fishermen's keeper Paul Cull.

The Blues picked up from where they left off in the first half as they looked to extend their advantage. Greaves headed just over the bar moments after the restart before Haswell saw his attempt blocked, with the rebound fired over the bar.

Fewster completed his hat-trick six minutes into the half, converting from the penalty spot.

The Seasiders continued to push to extend their lead further as the half went on. Cull pulled off a fantastic save to deny Fewster a fourth, before Adam Gell struck an effort narrowly over the crossbar.

Lewis Hawkins then struck the crossbar with an effort, before Harrison Beeden went close to adding a ninth.

Cull was called upon again too, pushing Gratton’s effort round his near post.