Jewitt-Knott sparkles as leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau hammer Driffield 10-2

Bridlington Rovers Millau maintained their 100% start to the Right Car East Riding County League Championship with a powerful 10-2 home win against Little Driffield on Saturday.

This emphatic win saw table-topping Millau secure their seventh win in as many league games against eighth-placed Little Driffield on the 3G pitch at Bridlington Sports Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The opening goal of the game was scored by Millau’s in-form George Jewitt-Knott.

Furtherh goals then came from Rich Barnes, Austen Wiles, Billy Tyler and Joe Baker as the Championship leaders took a firm grip of the match.

Billy Tyler was on target for Millau.

The second half saw Wiles grab his second of the game, while Baker and Jewitt-Knott both wrapped up a hat-trick apiece.

The man of the match for Millau was Jewitt-Knott.

Millau will look to net an eighth consecutive success at seventh-placed AFC Skirlaugh this coming weekend, as they look to end the year in top spot, ahead of the festive break.

Bridlington Spa’s League Junior Cup match at St Mary’s Reserves was postponed last weekend.

Spa play host to Market Weighton Town in Division One this coming weekend.

Flamborough earned a 2-1 triumph, also at the Bridlington Sports Centre 3G, against Bridlington Rovers Reserves in Division One.

Mitchell Collins and Arnie Tindall were on target for second-placed Boro, Hugo Woods replying for Rovers.

Boro will make the journey to tackle Beverley Town 3rds this Saturday, with Bridlington Rovers Reserves are also on the road, at basement club Hull Saints.

Bridlington Town Rovers’ trip to Filey Town was washed out last weekend.

The Premiership leaders will look to maintain their advantage with a home win against second-from-bottom North Ferriby FC Development this Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas will hope the weather holds out for their home Division Two match against Easington United Reserves on Saturday afternoon.