Joe Danby and Joe Gallagher sparkle as leaders Edgehill win 9-1 against Newby FC

Edgehill won 9-1 against Newby

Newby met a rampant Edgehill but could have actually taken the lead if it wasn't for the impressive Lloyd Henderson making a vital interception.

Tommy Wilson opened the scoring after a fine passing move and through ball from Lewis Taylor.

Skipper Joe Gallagher got his first, Ryan Link scored from a tight angle, Gallagher got another and Joe Danby got his first to make it 5-0 at half-time.Newby got a deserved goal through Archie McNaughton straight after the break, but Edgehill moved up a gear.Gallagher completed his hat-trick, out-muscling the defender and chipping home from the edge of the box.

Joe Gallagher hit a hat-trick for Edgehill

Danby got a further three goals including a beauty from 25 yards, dancing round a couple of defenders and curling home into the top corner.

Danby claimed the man of the match award for Edgehill, with McNaughton and Fraser Ives sharing the Newby FC star man award.

West Pier stayed in touch with Edgehill after an impressive 6-0 home success against Fishburn Park Academy.

Man of the match Dec Richardson led the way for Pier with a hat-trick, while veteran super-sub Paul Provins slammed home a brace of goals and Martin Cooper wrapped up the win with a penalty.

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “It was a scrappy game and we weren’t really at it.