Joe Danby hits hat-trick as Edgehill retain North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup

Edgehill and kit sponsor Darren Hodgson of Wonderwall Plastering line up with the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup after beating Carperby 4-0.

A Joe Danby hat-trick steered Edgehill to glory, with Bily Logan also on target.

Coulson said: “The lads dug in and the scoreline probably flattered us but to retain the trophy with mostly the exact same squad is brilliant.

“Skipper Jamie Patterson, Edgehill born and bred, who has been an excellent example over the years, fully deserved to lift that trophy. Massive thanks to all the lads and my wife Donna who helps sort things behind the scenes, it really is a team effort!"

At kick-off the wind was picking up and Edgehill took full advantage, a long ball from Lloyd Henderson onto the head of the Carperby defender causing a mix-up and Danby took full advantage, the ex-Boro man outpaced the defenders and coolly slotted home after 39 seconds.

Kicking against the wind Carperby settled down and grew into the game, their best chance fell to their forward Scott Lambert, whose volley went wide of keeper Wayne Aziz’s goal. In a first half with little chances, it was all to play for.

Carperby started well again in the second half, the excellent centre-back duo of Henderson and Gary Thomas kept things under control for Edgehill limiting the Rovers attacks.

On the hour mark, following a Joel Ramm free-kick the ball fell kindly for Danby to get his second from close range. Ten minutes later Edgehill got a third as Logan sent the defender one way and slotted home under the keeper from inside the penalty area.

The fourth came direct from a free-kick, electric winger Tyler Beck was fouled just outside the box and Danby swung in the setpiece, the wind got hold of it and it deceived the keeper and curled in.

Danby claimed a hat trick and Edgehill won the Challenge Cup for the sixth time in total and two years on the bounce.

Edgehill’s man of the match was Lloyd Henderson.