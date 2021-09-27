Joe Gage double steers Filey Town to 5-3 win at Edgehill

Saturday football

Joe Gage netted a double for the visitors, while Nathan Barber scored on the counter-attack after being played through by Gage.

Jordan Philliskirk smashed home a superb 25-yard half-volley after Edgehill’s defence failed to clear a corner and the fifth and final Town goal was a free-kick from David Brannan.

Gage and Ben Briggs shared the man of the match award for Filey.

Ryan Link, Kieran Link and Joe Gallagher were all on target for the home side, with youngster Max Wright their man of the match.

Edgehill will look to bounce back with a win at Newlands this Saturday.

West Pier battled back from 2-0 down to claim a 4-3 success at Scalby.

Goals from Dan Virr and Ash Durham placed the home side in the ascendancy at Carr Lane in the first half.

The Scalby goals came from mistakes from Pier player-manager Johnny McGough and Mikey Anderson respectively, but the former fired his team up with a lively team-talk at the break and it worked a treat as they started the second period in much better fashion.

John Grayston halved the deficit after fine link-up play with Harry Ward, then Rich Tolliday levelled the scores.

The in-form striker Tolliday then fired his team into the lead for the first time with a great piece of skill and neat finish.

Harry Leighton wrapped up the three points with a fourth goal for Pier, Virr’s second goal of the game coming too late to save the villagers from defeat.

The West Pier man of the match award was shared between Tolliday and Leighton, while the star man for the home team was Callum Randerson.

Pier play host to Itis Itis Rovers this Saturday.

Newby and visitors Goal Sports battled it out in a thrilling 3-3 draw in Scarborough Saturday League Division Two.

The hosts went 2-0 up thanks to neat finishes from Cal Andrews and Luqa Borg.

Goal Sports came back strongly to make it 2-1 and levelled in the last minute of the first half.

Borg put Newby ahead with a solo effort after the interval, but once again the visitors equalised, this time to make 3-3.

Newby played the last 25 with 10 men having used all subs with injuries.

Newby had a strong penalty shout waved away and Borg was unlucky to not grab the winner, and complete a hat-trick, late on.

Man of the match for Newby was shared by Ol Cooper and Borg, with outstanding performances from Andrews, Josh Kelly and Sam Hampton.

Gaz Maw had a superb debut for Goal Sports, the veteran scoring twice, with Josh Bown hitting the other.

Maw was named as the man of the match for the visitors.

Goal Sports play host to Filey Town Reserves on Saturday, while Newby are at Westover Wasps.

A depleted Westover Wasps side dug deep for a 2-1 win at Seamer Sports Reserves.

The hosts went ahead through a well-worked Gaz Lawton goal, and led 1-0 at the break having missed several good chances to extend their lead.

This proved costly as goals from Jamie Hartley and Chrissy Hannam after the break sealed the win for Wasps, the winner coming after a Danny Price error.

Seamer had the ideal chance to level from the penalty spot but Wasps man of the match James Burrows saved Kris Tate’s kick.

Callum Metcalf was man of the match for Seamer, with fellow youngsters Jensen Bradbury and Tom Tyler also impressing.

Seamer Reserves are in North Riding CFA Saturday Challenge Cup action at home to Sporting Knavesmire this Saturday.

West Pier Reserves surged to a 6-1 triumph at Edgehill Reserves.

Benny Davis led the way for Pier with a hat-trick, Max McNiven scored from the penalty spot after sub Paul Provins was brought down.

Former Scarborough FC ace Mike McNaughton had earlier opened the scoring with a bullet header and Provins also netted a great header from a Martin Cooper cross.

Edgehill’s only goal came midway through the second half through Joseph Fergus, rolling the ball under advancing keeper Scott Wardman.

Man of the match for Pier was Mikey Pickering, while youngsters Archie McNaughton and Charlie ionascu played very well, settling in after making the step-up to men’s football.

Edgehill Reserves boss Alec Coulson said: “We had a bare 11 and want to say well done to all my reserve players.

“West Pier had about five top first division players in and we put up a decent fight against them, especially 16- year-old Logan Atkin, who had Mikey Pickering and Martin Cooper on his side of the pitch.”

West Pier Reserves host Walnut Tree Reserves in the NRCFA Challenge Cup this Saturday, while Edgehill Reserves host Guisborough Town Reserves in the same competition.

Newlands Park Reserves powered to a 5-1 success at Filey Town Reserves.

Johnny Keable put Town in front, but Park roared back into action to lead 3-1 at the break.

Kyle O'Toole netted twicer for Newlands, with Jack Hakings, Fin McGregor and Kieran Wade also on target.

Veteran Gary Lumbis was Newlands' star man while Dan Baldry was the Filey Reserves man of match.