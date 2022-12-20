Joe Milner double helps Snainton sink hosts Union Rovers in only game to beat the big freeze

Union Rovers lost out 4-1 at home to Snainton in the only Beckett League game to beat the big freeze last weekend

In the first division Union Rovers entertained Snainton on the Malton Sports Centre’s 3g pitch, in the only grassroots football match to go ahead in the area.

Snainton, last season’s league champions earned a great 4-1 away win to move up to the league table from seventh to fifth to enhance their ‘Top Four’ hopes for the season.

It looked like the cold chill was going to beat the Snainton lads as they put in one of their worst first half performances of the season.

Somehow, they managed to get to half-time with the score goalless, but this was mainly down to the performance in goal by gloveman Tom Poor who produced another three top-class saves to keep his side level at the break.

The team talk during the half-time interval was crucial, as Snainton knew that they could be better and that the game was still there for the taking in the second half.

The Snainton boss Neil Fryirs changed some personnel at the interval, and this seemed to help kickstart some life into the visiting team.

About 15 minutes into the second half the ever impressive Liam Mintoft picked out the man on fire Dan Simpson who used his pace to run clear through, only to be brought down by a Union defender.

A penalty-kick was awarded and Joe Milner stepped up to convert to put the visitors ahead.

Shortly after this, Milner had a shot from the edge of the box that the keeper couldn’t hold and hot-shot Simpson poked home the rebound to double his side’s lead, and keep his goal scoring form going.

In a blink of an eye the visitors were in control of the game and Union seemed to fade at this point.

Mike Webster, who had come off the bench, somehow shinned in a third goal off a corner.

And then Milner got his second goal of the afternoon with a great long-range finish into the bottom corner to put the Snails into a four-goal lead.

Unfortunately Snainton didn’t manage to give goalkeeper Poor the clean sheet that he deserved as third-placed hosts Union grabbed a consolation goal with the late effort scored by substitute Antony Taylor.

All other league and cup games were postponed due to the snow and ice, which made for an extended festive break for most teams as they were also sidelined by the big freeze on Saturday December 7.

The league hopefully will resume with a full programme on Saturday January 7 although second-placed Ayton are hoping to entertain Bagby and Balk in a first division game on Monday January 2.

Results for Saturday December 17th:newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One: Union Rovers 1 Snainton 4.