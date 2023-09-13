Joe Pilmoor nets home double as Bridlington Rovers Pandas make winning start to season
It was a dominant first half from the hosts, with Pandas leading 3-0 at half-time thanks to a Joe Pilmoor double and a Jamie Walker effort, writes Alexander Fynn.
Rangers managed to pull a goal back from the spot after the interval through Josh Kelsey.
The early strike from Hessle was soon cancelled out as the hosts found another goal, George Gheorghe making a superb breakaway to fire the ball into the top left-hand corner to make it 4-1 to the Pandas.
Hessle Rangers kept piling on the pressure and pulled a second goal back, again through Kelsey.
Pandas boss Martin Richardson said: “We’re happy to get three points under our belt, and a fantastic way to start the season, the lads really dug in when it mattered against opponents who never gave up.
"We are carrying a few injuries now, and it could not have got much better so there is much more to come from us. It’s early days but we’re aiming for a strong season.
"The most pleasing part for me is that we had four regular players missing today we will have certainly have selection headaches when we have a fully fit squad.”
Archie Brown hit a hat-trick as Bridlington Town Rovers romped to a 7-1 home win against Chaos United in the Premiership.
Ismael Keegan added a brace, with Sam Flowerdew and Jake Lister also on target.
Bridlington Rovers Reserves opened their Division One season with a 4-2 win at Reckitts Reserves.
Nathan Pickering led the way with a double, with sub Brodie Sedman and Hugo Woods also on target for the victors.
Bridlington Spa slipped to a 3-1 loss at Gilberdyke Phoenix with Jack Wilkinson on target, while Flamborough began the campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Hessle SC Reserves.
Bridlington Rovers 1903 were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Gilberdyke Phoenix Reserves in Division Three.
James Pashley and Jay Wallace were on the scoresheet for the hosts.
In Division Four, Bridlington Rovers Development surged to an 8-2 home win against Easington United 3rds.