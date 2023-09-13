Joe Pilmoor nets home double as Bridlington Rovers Pandas make winning start to season

Hosts Brid Rovers Pandas celebrate a goal in their 4-2 home win.

It was a dominant first half from the hosts, with Pandas leading 3-0 at half-time thanks to a Joe Pilmoor double and a Jamie Walker effort, writes Alexander Fynn.

Rangers managed to pull a goal back from the spot after the interval through Josh Kelsey.

The early strike from Hessle was soon cancelled out as the hosts found another goal, George Gheorghe making a superb breakaway to fire the ball into the top left-hand corner to make it 4-1 to the Pandas.

Pandas on the ball. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Hessle Rangers kept piling on the pressure and pulled a second goal back, again through Kelsey.

Pandas boss Martin Richardson said: “We’re happy to get three points under our belt, and a fantastic way to start the season, the lads really dug in when it mattered against opponents who never gave up.

"We are carrying a few injuries now, and it could not have got much better so there is much more to come from us. It’s early days but we’re aiming for a strong season.

"The most pleasing part for me is that we had four regular players missing today we will have certainly have selection headaches when we have a fully fit squad.”

Hessle Rangers Juniors make a sliding challenge against the Pandas.

Archie Brown hit a hat-trick as Bridlington Town Rovers romped to a 7-1 home win against Chaos United in the Premiership.

Ismael Keegan added a brace, with Sam Flowerdew and Jake Lister also on target.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves opened their Division One season with a 4-2 win at Reckitts Reserves.

Nathan Pickering led the way with a double, with sub Brodie Sedman and Hugo Woods also on target for the victors.

A Pandas player is surrounded by Hessle players.

Bridlington Spa slipped to a 3-1 loss at Gilberdyke Phoenix with Jack Wilkinson on target, while Flamborough began the campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Hessle SC Reserves.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Gilberdyke Phoenix Reserves in Division Three.

James Pashley and Jay Wallace were on the scoresheet for the hosts.